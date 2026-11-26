Be honest: how many of your Hinge matches have died in the chatbox? You match. You vibe over text for a week (oh no). Then... nothing. No date. No closure. Just another greyed-out conversation haunting your inbox. Also read | Online dating: Why do people catfish? Red flags to watch out for and how to deal

According to Logan Ury, Hinge’s lead relationship scientist, that is not a you problem. It is a timing, specificity, and nerve problem. Drawing on Hinge’s research — including its 2025 Gen Z DATE Report — Logan highlighted a major disconnect: singles say they want emotional clarity and real chemistry, but behave in ways that sabotage both before a first date even happens.

Good news? All of it is fixable. Here is the playbook, straight from Logan.

1. Stop curating an illusion The biggest mistake happens before you even send a message: treating your profile like a highlight reel instead of a conversation starter. “Ultimately, your Hinge profile is an opportunity to show who you are, not who you wish you were,” Logan said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “It should feel like the beginning of a conversation rather than simply a collection of photographs and information," she added.

Translation: be specific or be skipped. Saying you love movies gives someone literally nowhere to go. Saying you love The Odyssey gives them an instant opener — like joking about being your Odysseus. Same goes for prompts. Ditch the one-word replies, predictable answers, and cliches. The best profiles mix humour, vulnerability, and authenticity.

Here's Logan’s prompt cheat sheet:

⦿ “We’ll get along if” — shows your values

⦿ “My simple pleasures” — shows your vibe

⦿ “I’m looking for” — shows your intentions

⦿ “Typical Sunday” — Logan’s personal favourite, because it shows how you actually spend your time

And photos? Don’t just upload your six most recent camera-roll pics. Logan said you should choose six photos that tell your story:

⦿ Lead with a clear headshot. No sunglasses, no filters, no group photo where no one knows which one is you.

⦿ Show range. At least one full-body shot, one of you doing something you love, and one with friends or family to show you have a healthy social life — just not with anyone who could be mistaken for an ex.

⦿ Skip the bathroom and gym mirror selfies. Recent, accurate, and flattering wins every time.

2. Abandon the ‘nonchalant’ act Once your profile is solid, the next hurdle was actually starting the conversation — without playing it cool. Here is the Hinge data: 71 percent of singles said they were more successful at finding matches when they included a thoughtful comment with their likes, rather than simply liking a profile or leaving an emoji.

So no more “Hey.” No more “How was your weekend?” Those go nowhere. Instead, Logan said to reference something specific. Love their podcast pick? Ask what their favourite episode is, then share yours. They claim to know the best pizza spot in town? Challenge them to a date where you visit each other’s favourites and see whose wins.

This is what Logan called being ‘chalant’ — and it applies to everyone. “Men and women may feel different pressures around dating, especially about who should make the first move or how much interest to show,” Logan said, adding, “But my advice is the same for both: be ‘chalant.’ That means being emotionally engaged, making your interest clear, and following through.”

Being chalant IRL looked like:

⦿ Sending the first message

⦿ Remembering something your date mentioned and asking about it later

⦿ Suggesting an activity they’d enjoy

⦿ Putting your phone away on the date

⦿ If you’re busy when they suggest meeting, offering another day instead of just saying ‘can’t’. Small, direct, and wildly effective.