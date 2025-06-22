NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has ‘solid’ dating advice for singles looking for love: 'I met my wife on Hinge...'

Finding love can be a challenge, but learning from other's experiences can provide valuable insights. In a June 22 Instagram video shared by YouTuber and content creator Kaneez Surka, filmmaker Mira Nair's son Zohran Mamdani, who is running for the post of New York City mayor, shared how he met his wife Rama Duwaji as he advised being intentional about finding love, and having the right attitude. Also read | Online dating: Why do people catfish? Red flags to watch out for and how to deal Zohran Mamdani announced his marriage to Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in May 2025. (Instagram/ Zohran Mamdani)

How to find love?

Kaneez shared the wholesome video and wrote in her caption, “I’m out there asking mayoral candidates important questions. If you’re single in NYC and looking for love, Zohran Mamdani has solid advice. Watch till the end — you might just find your next first date.”

In the clip, Kaneez, who now lives in New York, said, “Zohran, you are running on these amazing platforms – affordable housing and all of these amazing things – and we are so happy to support you and be there for you. But I think there is a big question. A lot of New Yorkers want to know, specifically myself, and it is – how are you going to help single people, like myself, find love? How are you going to help me find a man because what use is 'no cost childcare' if I can't find a man to have a child with?”

Zohran met his wife via online dating

Zohran, a member of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America who is contesting to become NYC's first Indian-origin Muslim mayor, burst out laughing before he answered her question. He said, “First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So (dating apps) still work. Just to let people know.”

‘Give people more time’

The 33-year-old added, “Second is, I think we also need to give people more time in their lives. A lot of people, a lot of New Yorkers are basically on a hamster wheel of anxiety. There is not much time to sit in the park. There is not much time to explore your own city, if you are always worried about if you have enough money to make your rent... so the love of your life, may currently be too stressed about whether they can afford the most expensive city in the United States to find you.. affordability is about the romance.”

From knowing that there are no perfect partners to being emotionally available, there are a few things to consider while looking for love. Click here to learn more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.