Who is Zohran Mamdani? Mira Nair's son in contest to become NYC's first Indian-origin Muslim mayor

Indian-origin democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has emerged as a surprise contender in the 2025 New York mayoral race and surged into the spotlight due to the coveted endorsement of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Zohran Mamdani pitched himself as the candidate to beat the incumbent NYC mayor, Andrew Cuomo.(AP)

At just 33 years old, Mamdani pitched himself as the candidate to beat the incumbent NYC mayor, Andrew Cuomo, with a focus on housing, public transit, and economic justice to win over voters.

If elected, Zohran Mamdani would be New York City's first Muslim and Indian American mayor.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City at age seven and later became a naturalised citizen. His mother, Mira Nair, is a celebrated Indian-American filmmaker, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Columbia University professor.

Mira Nair’s son brings Bollywood flair, Hindi to New York mayoral campaign | Video

According to the Associated Press news agency, Mamdani co-founded his college's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and entered public life with a clear message: economic justice for working-class New Yorkers.

Zohran Mamdani was elected to the state Assembly in 2020, representing a district in Queens. His most notable legislative accomplishment was pushing through a pilot program that made a handful of city buses free for a year.

Mamdani's mayoral campaign

Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign has been full of big promises — free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for people living in rent-regulated apartments, new affordable housing and raising taxes on the wealthy — all packaged in well-produced social media videos.

Also Read | In US, Shashi Tharoor responds to Pakistan's victim of terrorism claim, cites Hillary Clinton's warning

Critics say his hopeful visions get blurry when it comes to detail, and have also questioned the cost and feasibility of his proposals, many of which would need support from the state Legislature and governor.

His open support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, sharp criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in New York have alienated some Jewish voters and drawn national scrutiny.

Also Read | Expert's ‘worse than Covid’ warning after fungus smuggled into US from China

However, to win, Mamdani will need to expand his support beyond the city's young, progressive crowd to the more moderate voters who have been a critical factor in past elections.

(with AP inputs)