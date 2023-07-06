Often we feel the need for attachment and connections with someone, and we start to look for intimacy and love. However, as we start to look for it, we can understand that it does not always happen the way we want it. Often the desperation of finding love fast makes us settle for temporary intimacy which affects our mental health in a negative way. "Don’t settle for counterfeit intimacy when the real thing exists," wrote Psychologist Emily H Sanders as she explained the things that we should remember when we look for love. An unhealthy relationship can have a negative impact on our mental and emotional health. Hence, before we start a romantic relationship with someone, we should be clear of the needs, wants and expectations we have from it, and the things that we are not ready to compromise with. Things to remember while looking for love(Unsplash)

Here are a few things to remember before we look for love:

Emotional safety: One of the foundation blocks of a healthy relationship is the need of having emotional safety. When we feel safe around the other person, we learn to embrace emotions and be vulnerable with them. In emotional safety, intimacy also grows and deepens the relationship.

Relationships are not entire life: A relationship is a part of our life, and it helps in enhancing our lives. However, it is not entire life, and we should know how to depend on it. We should not grow unhealthy dependency on the person we are in the romantic relationship with.

There are no perfect partners: When we grow up knowing about perfect love stories in movies and books, we tend to wrap the idea of romantic relationships based on fantasies. However, in reality, there are no perfect partners, and all relationships take a lot of efforts, work from both ends, and understanding.

Emotional availability: For us to grow intimacy and emotional connections, we should be emotionally available, and create a healthy space for deepening the connection and the relationship.

