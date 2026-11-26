Menswear stylist Rahul Vijay took to Instagram on November 25 to share pictures of Aarav Bhatia dressed in a sleek, tailored ensemble from late designer Rohit Bal 's label. According to him, the outfit featured a velvet black jacket which is the Indian version of the 'Le Smoking jacket'. “Trust @rohitbalofficial to come up with an Indian version of the Le Smoking jacket! Aarav Bhatia in @rohitbalofficial for 300 years of Jaipur celebrations,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia , is the new kid on the block you need to look out for when it comes to menswear inspiration. The superstar's son recently attended Jaipur's year-long 300th-anniversary celebrations, which began on November 18, 2026 (its 299th Foundation Day) and will run through November 18, 2027.

The Le Smoking jacket features a raised bandhgala collar, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a sleek, tailored fit that hugs the wearer's frame, delicate gold embroidery inspired by floral vines, and a colourful breast embroidered pattern inspired by a bird.

The styling Aarav wore a crisp, classic white shirt underneath the velvet jacket. It has a pleated design on the front, button closures, full-length sleeves with the cuffs peeking out of the jacket, and a sleek fit. He tucked it inside a silk cummerbund. Black straight-fit pants with a slightly baggy fall completed the look.

The jacket is the show stealer of Aarav's look, which he further accentuated with a moustache, light dusting of a ‘morning-after’ beard look, and hair slicked back to create a sharp aesthetic.

All about the Le Smoking jacket According to Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, the Le Smoking is the iconic women's tuxedo suit and jacket introduced by French designer Yves Saint Laurent in his Autumn-Winter 1966 collection.

Drawing on Victorian smoking jackets and menswear tailoring, it adapted traditionally masculine eveningwear for women. With sharp shoulders, a cinched waist, and elongated trousers, this garment was meant to be worn in a smoking room to protect one’s clothing from the smell of cigars.

Saint Laurent’s tuxedo, however, was not an exact copy of the men’s tuxedo. He used the same codes but adapted it to the female body. Rohit Bal's version of the jacket skips the notch lapels and adapts the iconic Indian bandhgala.