Bond repair treatments (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less If your hair feels unusually rough, breaks while brushing or has lost its natural bounce after repeated colouring and heat styling, it may be time to look beyond your regular shampoo and conditioner. Bond repair treatments have become an important part of modern haircare, particularly for people dealing with chemically treated, damaged or over-processed hair.

But what exactly are hair bonds? Each strand is primarily made up of keratin, a protein structure held together by different types of chemical bonds. These bonds contribute to the strength, elasticity and shape of your hair. Frequent bleaching, colouring, chemical straightening, excessive heat styling and mechanical stress can weaken this internal structure, making strands more vulnerable to breakage.

Bond repair treatments are formulated to reinforce weakened areas of the hair fibre. Depending on the technology used, they work on different types of bonds or support the hair's protein structure. Unlike conventional conditioners that primarily smooth the outer cuticle, these treatments aim to address damage within the strand.

What are the benefits of bond repair treatments? Adding a bond repair product to your haircare routine can offer several benefits, especially if your hair has been exposed to repeated chemical or heat treatments.

1. Helps reduce hair breakage: Weakened strands are more likely to snap during brushing, washing and styling. Bond repair formulations help improve hair strength and resilience, reducing breakage associated with damage.

2. Improves elasticity: Healthy hair should have some flexibility. Damage can make strands excessively stretchy or brittle. Bond-focused treatments help improve the hair fibre's resilience and flexibility.

3. Makes hair smoother and more manageable: Many bond repair products also contain conditioning ingredients that help soften rough strands, reduce tangles and make hair easier to comb.

4. Helps improve shine: Damaged hair often looks dull because its outer surface becomes rough and uneven. Repair-focused treatments, particularly those combined with conditioning agents, can help hair look smoother and shinier.

5. Supports colour-treated hair: Bleaching and colouring can weaken the hair structure. Bond repair products can be useful additions to a colour-care routine, helping maintain the condition and manageability of processed lengths.

6. Helps protect against further damage: Some formulations also offer heat protection, conditioning or anti-frizz benefits, making them useful when incorporated into a routine that involves regular styling.