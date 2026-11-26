They looked at properties for two years before finding the house in Český Krumlov, a Unesco World heritage town where Hanáková had been born and raised.

“I always joke about it as our midlife crisis,” said Hanáková, 52, now a novelist.

To solve this, they took on a semi-derelict, early 15th-century townhouse in the countryside as a renovation project. Little did they realize that the $1 million restoration—more than three times the purchase price—would consume them for a decade, drive them to the edge of financial ruin and trigger a career change for both of them.

It was 2014, and they were living in a one-bedroom apartment in the center of Prague, which they had fully renovated in 2007. Long settled in the capital of Czech Republic, Hanáková was increasingly stressed by her job teaching film and visual studies at Charles University, and Techlovsky, a mechanical engineer, was getting bored of spending weekend after weekend in town.

When they hit their 40s, Petra Hanáková and her husband, Radek Techlovsky, started to get itchy feet.

“It was in really, really bad shape,” Hanáková said of the medieval house, which she was told had been empty since around 2000. “It was dirty, smelly, and you couldn’t live there. But I saw what it could be,” she said. “It was love at first sight—even though there wasn’t much to love.”

Techlovsky was almost equally enthusiastic. Having seen his own father build a house when he was a child, he was eager to have a project of his own, and was also aware that time was of the essence. “The roof would have collapsed in three to four years if we had not come along,” said Techlovsky, 52.

They closed the deal in June 2016, paying $338,000. They budgeted another $300,000 for renovations. “We were naive,” said Hanáková.

Because the structure is large—around 5,000 square feet, including a basement and three upper floors—the couple decided it was well suited to be a multipurpose property, with a cafe on the ground floor, which they could rent out, and two apartments above, one for them and one which they could rent.

Renovations began on the basement and first floor, both earmarked for the cafe. Hanáková and Techlovsky hired a local contractor but work progressed slowly. It took a year for the cafe to be completed, and that was only the start of their troubles.

Following months of failing to find a tenant for the cafe, and having parted with their contractor after he finished its basement and ground floor, they shifted their plans in 2018.

By then, Hanáková had quit her job to freelance as an academic consultant, working with students and business owners on skills like public speaking, lecture preparation, and conference training. Ashe decided she would spend part of the week in Český Krumlov to set up and run the cafe herself, staying in her mother’s house nearby. Techlovsky quit his corporate job and became a consultant too, which allowed him to oversee the remaining phases of the project.

“We realized that if we wanted to renovate the house, we would have to move here and do it ourselves,” he said.

Over time, the couple found themselves spending more time in Český Krumlov and less and less in Prague. “The real turning point was Covid,” said Hanáková.

One of the most complex issues was the timber-and-shingle roof, which had had a later layer of asbestos tiles added to it. “It was falling down and full of worms and mushrooms,” she said.

To fix it, Hanáková and Techlovsky needed permits and permission from the town’s heritage-preservation agency. When the heritage body had the roof dated—by removing and testing a small slice of its timber, said Techlovsky—it determined it was more than 500 years old and an intrinsic part of the building.

“It took two years for us to agree what we could do with it,” said Techlovsky. The solution was to leave the old beams in place and then build a new timber-and-shingle roof around them.

For the first and second floors of the house, the idea was to “preserve, but not create history,” Hanáková said of the features that remained in the house.

Before and after They started with the second floor’s roughly 1,300-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment. Working with Jan Hora of ORA Architects, they took down a partition wall which had split its living room in two, and then scraped layer upon layer of “really ugly” paint to reveal its hand-carved, dark-wood Renaissance ceilings.

The bedroom was stripped back to reveal an elaborately painted ceiling. They decided to expose just one section of this, partly because removing the old paint was backbreaking work and partly as a statement.

With Techlovsky doing much of the work himself, completing the second floor took another three years.

By 2023, the couple—who lived with Hanáková’s family when in Český Krumlov—were ready to tackle the attic and had realized that the house was far more than a holiday retreat.

“We had rented out our apartment in Prague by then and were fully committed to relocating,” said Hanáková. To her surprise, running the cafe was “thrilling.”

In May, Hanáková and Techlovsky moved into their new home. Although the renovation work isn’t finished—they plan to install shelves for their book collection and hang more art—living in the house they bought a decade ago has been a respite. “It was a complete relief, after all this time, to be able to stop,” said Techlovsky.

Earlier this year, the couple sold their Prague apartment, which they bought in 2006. The couple declined to say the sale price, but said it had given them a welcome cash injection after their project had required six-figure loans and drained the couple’s savings.

“We are enjoying our first summer after many years when the work is done and we don’t have any debt,” said Techlovsky, who continues his consulting work.

Meanwhile, Hanáková has given up running the cafe, which is still open, but she has plenty of freelance work to keep herself occupied. The slower pace of Český Krumlov has also given her the space to finally achieve a long-held ambition: to write a novel.

Her book, published last month by a Czech publisher, is set in the town where her new home is.