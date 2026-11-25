Give your regular paratha a delicious twist with Chef Kunal Kapur ’s Hare Matar Ka Paratha. Made with fresh green peas and a blend of aromatic spices, this stuffed paratha is a flavourful breakfast option that is easy to prepare at home. The recipe takes around 25 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, yielding four parathas. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar explains the traditional way of making sev tameta nu shaak and why its thin gravy is important; check recipe )

Method: 1. Knead whole wheat flour, salt and water into a firm dough. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.

2. Cook green peas in boiling water with a pinch of salt and sugar for five minutes. Drain and transfer to chilled water.

3. Heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, cumin and fennel seeds. Add the peas, salt, black salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and amchur. Sauté for two to three minutes.

4. Let the filling cool. Add chopped green chillies and mint leaves, then mash the peas coarsely to retain their texture.

5. Divide the dough into four portions. Stuff each with the pea mixture, seal the edges and roll gently into flat discs.

6. Cook the parathas on a hot tawa, applying ghee or oil on both sides. Flip until golden and cooked through. Serve hot with curd or chutney.