Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Chef Kunal Kapur reveals how to make matar ka paratha at home with vibrant green peas filling and perfectly crisp finish
Chef Kunal Kapur shares his Matar Ka Paratha recipe, a delicious breakfast option made with fresh green peas, aromatic spices and flavourful homemade stuffing.
Give your regular paratha a delicious twist with Chef Kunal Kapur’s Hare Matar Ka Paratha. Made with fresh green peas and a blend of aromatic spices, this stuffed paratha is a flavourful breakfast option that is easy to prepare at home. The recipe takes around 25 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, yielding four parathas. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar explains the traditional way of making sev tameta nu shaak and why its thin gravy is important; check recipe )
Ingredients:
For the dough:
- 2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)
- ½ tsp salt
- Water, as required
- Ghee or oil, for cooking
For the green peas filling:
- 1½ cups fresh green peas
- 1 litre water, for boiling
- A pinch of salt and sugar
- 4 tbsp oil
- A pinch of asafoetida (heeng)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
- 1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- A pinch of turmeric powder (optional)
- 1 tbsp dry mango powder (amchur)
- Regular salt and black salt, to taste
- 2 tsp chopped green chillies
- A handful of chopped mint leaves
Method:
1. Knead whole wheat flour, salt and water into a firm dough. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.
2. Cook green peas in boiling water with a pinch of salt and sugar for five minutes. Drain and transfer to chilled water.
3. Heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, cumin and fennel seeds. Add the peas, salt, black salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and amchur. Sauté for two to three minutes.
4. Let the filling cool. Add chopped green chillies and mint leaves, then mash the peas coarsely to retain their texture.
5. Divide the dough into four portions. Stuff each with the pea mixture, seal the edges and roll gently into flat discs.
6. Cook the parathas on a hot tawa, applying ghee or oil on both sides. Flip until golden and cooked through. Serve hot with curd or chutney.
Cooking tips
- Transfer the boiled peas to chilled water to help retain their vibrant green colour.
- Avoid mashing the peas into a smooth paste; a coarse filling gives the parathas a better texture.
- Allow the stuffing to cool before filling the dough to make rolling easier.
- Roll the stuffed parathas gently to prevent the filling from spilling out.
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