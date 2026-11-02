Chef Ranveer Brar explains the traditional way of making sev tameta nu shaak and why its thin gravy is important; check recipe

A beloved Gujarati comfort food, sev tameta nu shaak is known for its tangy tomato gravy, crunchy sev and simple preparation. A staple in many Gujarati households, this traditional dish is a wonderful example of how food habits are shaped by geography, climate and local ingredients. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently highlighted the cultural and practical reasons behind the dish, explaining why it continues to hold a special place in the region's food traditions. (Also read: Leftover roti recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy way to give chapatis a tasty makeover )

In his November 1 Instagram post, Chef Ranveer said, “It is very important to keep the sev-tameta very thin. In the past, in Rajasthan and Kathiawar, because the area was hot and food did not keep well, people used to make things that would last a long time. They would keep the sev in a bowl, and whenever they felt like eating, they would take the shorba, add the sev to it and have it with roti.”

He further adds, “All these things are rooted in culture, science, climate and agriculture. That is why they are the way they are,” highlighting how regional cooking traditions evolved in response to local conditions.

Why is sev tameta nu shaak special? Sev tameta nu shaak, also known as sev tamatar nu shaak, is a popular Gujarati preparation made with tomatoes, spices and gram flour sev. Its appeal lies in the contrast between the tangy, mildly spicy tomato gravy and the crispness of the sev. It is commonly enjoyed with rotli, thepla or other Indian breads.

The dish also reflects a practical approach to cooking. Sev can be stored separately and added to the tomato gravy just before serving. This allows it to retain some of its texture instead of becoming completely soft. The consistency of the gravy is important too: it is generally kept thin enough for the sev to absorb the flavours while still making a comforting accompaniment to rotli.