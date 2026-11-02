Chef Ranveer Brar explains the traditional way of making sev tameta nu shaak and why its thin gravy is important; check recipe
From food preservation to regional flavours, sev tameta nu shaak has an interesting history. Chef Ranveer Brar explains its cultural significance.
A beloved Gujarati comfort food, sev tameta nu shaak is known for its tangy tomato gravy, crunchy sev and simple preparation. A staple in many Gujarati households, this traditional dish is a wonderful example of how food habits are shaped by geography, climate and local ingredients. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar recently highlighted the cultural and practical reasons behind the dish, explaining why it continues to hold a special place in the region's food traditions. (Also read: Leftover roti recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy way to give chapatis a tasty makeover )
In his November 1 Instagram post, Chef Ranveer said, “It is very important to keep the sev-tameta very thin. In the past, in Rajasthan and Kathiawar, because the area was hot and food did not keep well, people used to make things that would last a long time. They would keep the sev in a bowl, and whenever they felt like eating, they would take the shorba, add the sev to it and have it with roti.”
He further adds, “All these things are rooted in culture, science, climate and agriculture. That is why they are the way they are,” highlighting how regional cooking traditions evolved in response to local conditions.
Why is sev tameta nu shaak special?
Sev tameta nu shaak, also known as sev tamatar nu shaak, is a popular Gujarati preparation made with tomatoes, spices and gram flour sev. Its appeal lies in the contrast between the tangy, mildly spicy tomato gravy and the crispness of the sev. It is commonly enjoyed with rotli, thepla or other Indian breads.
The dish also reflects a practical approach to cooking. Sev can be stored separately and added to the tomato gravy just before serving. This allows it to retain some of its texture instead of becoming completely soft. The consistency of the gravy is important too: it is generally kept thin enough for the sev to absorb the flavours while still making a comforting accompaniment to rotli.
Sev Tameta Nu Shaak Recipe
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 3–4
Ingredients:
- 2–3 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 cup thick or medium-thick nylon sev
- 2 tablespoons oil
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 8–10 curry leaves
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander-cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon jaggery or sugar (optional)
- Salt to taste
- 1½–2 cups water
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
1. Heat oil in a kadai. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida, curry leaves and chopped green chilli.
2. Add the chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander-cumin powder and salt. Mix well and cook until the tomatoes soften and turn pulpy.
3. Add water and jaggery, if using. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes. Adjust the seasoning and consistency. The gravy should remain relatively thin rather than thick.
4. Just before serving, add the sev to the hot tomato gravy. Stir gently so that it absorbs some of the flavours without losing all its texture.
5. Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve immediately with hot rotli, thepla or chapati.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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