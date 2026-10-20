Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make sustainable cooking scrumptious with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe
Ranveer Brar's Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe uses three different dals and can be whipped up at home in minutes.
Home cooking is all about sustainability and zero wastage. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shows how to do just that with his Hyderabadi mixed dal tadka recipe.
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The dish uses three different types of dals, making it the recipe of choice when the storage is running low. It is very easy to prepare, requiring only about 40 minutes to make from scratch. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For washing dal
- ½ cup whole green moong (washed and soaked)
- 1 cup chana dal (washed and soaked)
- 1 cup toor dal (washed and soaked)
- Water as required
For boiling dal
- 4-5 cups water
- 3-4 tbsp ghee
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
For onion coriander paste
- 2 large onions, cut in halves
- 2 green chillies (less spicy and broken in halves)
- ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp oil
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and sliced)
For tempering
- 2 tbsp oil
- Prepared onion-coriander paste
- ¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 cup curd, beaten
- 1 tbsp degi red chilli powder
- A pinch of cumin powder
- 2 tbsp fried onion (optional)
- Boiled dal
- 1-2 tbsp ghee
- 2 tbsp fried onion (optional)
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and julienned)
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
- Prepared tadka
For tadka
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 5-6 dry red chillies
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
For garnish
- Prepared tadka
- Coriander sprig
- Fried onions
Method of preparation
For washing dal
- In a bowl, add green moong dal, chana dal, and toor dal, then wash them well.
- Add water for soaking and leave it aside for 10 to 15 minutes.
For boiling dal
- In a pressure cooker, add water, ghee, salt to taste, turmeric powder, and the soaked mixed toor dal.
- Cover it with a lid and cook it until it whistles three to four times. Keep it aside to cool down at room temperature.
- Mash it well with a masher and keep it aside for further use.
For onion-coriander paste
- In a mixer grinder jar, add onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, oil, and ginger and grind it to a smooth paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For tempering the dal
- In a handi, add oil; once it’s hot, add the prepared onion-coriander paste and sauté it for five to six minutes until golden brown.
- Add asafoetida (hing), coriander powder, turmeric powder, and curd, and sauté well.
- Add degi red chilli powder, a pinch of cumin powder, fried onions, boiled dal, ghee and cook it well for four to five minutes.
- Finish it with some fried onion, ginger, coriander leaves, and prepared tadka, then mix it well.
- Transfer it to a serving bowl, then garnish with prepared tadka, a coriander sprig, and fried onions.
- Serve hot with roti or naan.
For tadka
- In a pan, add oil and ghee; once it’s hot, add dry red chillies, cumin seeds and splutter well.
- Keep it aside for further use.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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