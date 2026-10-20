Nutritionist shares kanthari prawns nirvana recipe: a Kerala comfort dish with a serious kick of heat

Kerala cuisine is rich in its seafood offerings and is known for its high spice levels. If you are in search of a prawn dish that falls into this category, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan has just the recipe for you.

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Taking to Instagram on October 20, Aathira shared the step-by-step preparation of kanthari prawns nirvana, a dish that she described as a cross between “the fiery kanthari gravy and the creamy prawn nirvana.”

“Fiery, fragrant and finished with creamy coconut milk! This Kanthari prawns nirvana is Kerala comfort with a serious kick of heat,” wrote the nutritionist in her caption. The recipe she shares is for two servings of approximately 250 grams each.

Each serving has just 340 calories along with 33 grams of protein, 15 grams of carbohydrates and 17 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.