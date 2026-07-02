Forget chicken and eggs, try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's high-protein butter garlic prawns recipe for a delicious dinner fix

On June 29, celebrated chef and MasterChef judge Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for butter garlic prawns. A delicious seafood dish made with large prawns cooked in a rich and velvety sauce made of butter, garlic, a hint of pepper powder and red chilli flakes. Here's everything you need to know before following his recipe:

Considered one of the healthiest foods in the world, prawns are an excellent source of complete protein . They include all nine amino acids necessary for the body to maintain health and function, making it an ideal choice for those looking beyond chicken and eggs for their daily protein fix. Moreover, they are way lower in calories than chicken or beef, and deliver the same amount of protein as red meat or poultry.

Ingredients Large prawns, peeled and deveined: 12 to 16 pieces

Butter - 3 tablespoons

Garlic cloves - 10 to 15

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

Red chilli flakes - 1½ teaspoons

Chopped fresh parsley - 2 tablespoons

Fresh parsley sprig for garnish

Method Step 1: Chop garlic cloves finely.

Step 2: Heat butter in a shallow non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown. If you are looking for a diet-friendly option, you can use low-fat butter or plant-based butter to make the dish.

Step 3: Add prawns to the mix. Combine everything, and then sauté over high heat for two to three minutes.

Step 4: Add salt, black pepper powder, and red chilli flakes, mix and saute for one minute

Step 5: Add parsley and mix well.

Step 6: Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with parsley sprigs and serve hot.

What makes prawns a healthy choice? Apart from being a complete protein dish, prawns also contain high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, a well-known nutrient long credited with lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack, and contributing to a healthy cardiovascular system. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 100g of prawns packs in several nutrients, including:

99 calories

24 grams of protein

111 milligrams of sodium

189 milligrams of cholesterol

259 milligrams of potassium They also help with brain function, maintain heart health, and supports your immune system.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.