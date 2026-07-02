Forget chicken and eggs, try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's high-protein butter garlic prawns recipe for a delicious dinner fix
Discover chef Sanjeev Kapoor's butter garlic prawns recipe, a quick and healthy seafood dish packed with omega-3s and protein.
Considered one of the healthiest foods in the world, prawns are an excellent source of complete protein. They include all nine amino acids necessary for the body to maintain health and function, making it an ideal choice for those looking beyond chicken and eggs for their daily protein fix. Moreover, they are way lower in calories than chicken or beef, and deliver the same amount of protein as red meat or poultry.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wears guest judge's hat as he is set to appear on MasterChef Australia: When and where to watch
On June 29, celebrated chef and MasterChef judge Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for butter garlic prawns. A delicious seafood dish made with large prawns cooked in a rich and velvety sauce made of butter, garlic, a hint of pepper powder and red chilli flakes. Here's everything you need to know before following his recipe:
Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes
Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
Serves: Four people
Ingredients
Large prawns, peeled and deveined: 12 to 16 pieces
Butter - 3 tablespoons
Garlic cloves - 10 to 15
Salt to taste
Black pepper powder to taste
Red chilli flakes - 1½ teaspoons
Chopped fresh parsley - 2 tablespoons
Fresh parsley sprig for garnish
Method
Step 1: Chop garlic cloves finely.
Step 2: Heat butter in a shallow non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown. If you are looking for a diet-friendly option, you can use low-fat butter or plant-based butter to make the dish.
Step 3: Add prawns to the mix. Combine everything, and then sauté over high heat for two to three minutes.
Step 4: Add salt, black pepper powder, and red chilli flakes, mix and saute for one minute
Step 5: Add parsley and mix well.
Step 6: Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with parsley sprigs and serve hot.
What makes prawns a healthy choice?
Apart from being a complete protein dish, prawns also contain high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, a well-known nutrient long credited with lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack, and contributing to a healthy cardiovascular system. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 100g of prawns packs in several nutrients, including:
- 99 calories
- 24 grams of protein
- 111 milligrams of sodium
- 189 milligrams of cholesterol
- 259 milligrams of potassium
They also help with brain function, maintain heart health, and supports your immune system.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.