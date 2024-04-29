Prawns are a rich source of iron that help in boosting the production of red blood cells and are packed with significant amounts of vitamin A, E, B12, B6 and niacin. Apart from the vitamins, prawns contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous and potassium that make up a healthy diet. Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts (Photo by FreshToHome)

Made up of extremely healthy cholesterol, they are surprisingly low in calories and a great source of high quality protein. They contain high levels of zinc and are a rich source of selenium that is one of the most effective antioxidants at maintaining healthy cells.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Tick protein for the weekday with this scrumptious recipe of Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce which will surely leave you drooling and coming back for more this Monday night -

INGREDIENTS FOR BUTTERFLY PRAWNS:

Tail-on Prawn: 200 gms

Chopped Garlic:1 pinch

Paprika Powder: 1 tsp

Lemon Juice: Half a lemon

Chopped Parsley: 1 tsp

Flour: 2 tsp

Egg: 1

Salt: Half a tsp

Breadcrumbs: 200 gms

Refined Oil: To fry

INGREDIENTS FOR TOUM SAUCE:

Peeled Garlic: 15 cloves

Refined Oil: 100 ml

Salt: 1 tsp

Lemon Juice: Half a lemon

METHOD:

Toum Sauce:

Blend the peeled garlic and salt to a fine paste in a mixer.

Add the oil slowly at intervals when blending.

Allow the oil to blend and emulsify to form an airy and garlicky Toum sauce.

Add the lemon juice to finish the sauce to a fine emulsification.

Butterfly Prawns:

Cut along the back of the prawn, pull out the vein, clean it thoroughly and flatten it out into a butterfly shape.

Now, mix all the ingredients and coat the prawns with this marinade.

Carefully dredge the prawns in breadcrumbs. Make sure the tail is visible and prawns are well coated with breadcrumbs.

Heat up oil and fry to a golden.

Serve along with Toum sauce and lemon wedges.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)