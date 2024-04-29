 Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts - Hindustan Times
Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2024 09:37 PM IST

Elevate your seafood game this Monday night and try this culinary masterpiece of Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce at home | Recipe inside

Prawns are a rich source of iron that help in boosting the production of red blood cells and are packed with significant amounts of vitamin A, E, B12, B6 and niacin. Apart from the vitamins, prawns contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous and potassium that make up a healthy diet.

Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts (Photo by FreshToHome)
Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts (Photo by FreshToHome)

Made up of extremely healthy cholesterol, they are surprisingly low in calories and a great source of high quality protein. They contain high levels of zinc and are a rich source of selenium that is one of the most effective antioxidants at maintaining healthy cells.

Tick protein for the weekday with this scrumptious recipe of Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce which will surely leave you drooling and coming back for more this Monday night -

INGREDIENTS FOR BUTTERFLY PRAWNS:

  • Tail-on Prawn: 200 gms
  • Chopped Garlic:1 pinch
  • Paprika Powder: 1 tsp
  • Lemon Juice: Half a lemon
  • Chopped Parsley: 1 tsp
  • Flour: 2 tsp
  • Egg: 1
  • Salt: Half a tsp
  • Breadcrumbs: 200 gms
  • Refined Oil: To fry

INGREDIENTS FOR TOUM SAUCE:

  • Peeled Garlic: 15 cloves
  • Refined Oil: 100 ml
  • Salt: 1 tsp
  • Lemon Juice: Half a lemon

METHOD:

Toum Sauce:

  • Blend the peeled garlic and salt to a fine paste in a mixer.
  • Add the oil slowly at intervals when blending.
  • Allow the oil to blend and emulsify to form an airy and garlicky Toum sauce.
  • Add the lemon juice to finish the sauce to a fine emulsification.

Butterfly Prawns:

  • Cut along the back of the prawn, pull out the vein, clean it thoroughly and flatten it out into a butterfly shape.
  • Now, mix all the ingredients and coat the prawns with this marinade.
  • Carefully dredge the prawns in breadcrumbs. Make sure the tail is visible and prawns are well coated with breadcrumbs.
  • Heat up oil and fry to a golden.
  • Serve along with Toum sauce and lemon wedges.

(Recipe: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development and Innovation)

Gourmet delight: Butterfly Prawns with Toum Sauce recipe for culinary enthusiasts
