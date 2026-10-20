Fitness influencer shows how to make veg protein intake indulgent with Bengali steamed paneer recipe

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs to maintain metabolic health, as well as growth and repair. Getting the required daily protein intake, which, according to Harvard Health, is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, is not exceptionally easy, especially on a vegetarian diet.

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However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has a fix with a recipe that not only provides 30 grams of protein with just 520 calories in a serving, but is also extremely easy to make and just as delicious in taste: the Bengali steamed paneer, also known as paneer bhapa.

Taking to Instagram on October 18, Vanshika shared the recipe, where she described the dish, saying, “The paneer is so soft that it melts in the mouth, and the flavours are so light and comforting.”

She shared that the recipe requires a prep time of only 10 minutes and a cooking time of another 20 minutes. The ingredients listed below are for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.