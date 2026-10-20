Fitness influencer shows how to make veg protein intake indulgent with Bengali steamed paneer recipe
With 30 grams of protein and only 520 calories in each serving, Vanshika Khurana's paneer bhapa recipe is both healthy and scrumptious.
Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs to maintain metabolic health, as well as growth and repair. Getting the required daily protein intake, which, according to Harvard Health, is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, is not exceptionally easy, especially on a vegetarian diet.
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However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has a fix with a recipe that not only provides 30 grams of protein with just 520 calories in a serving, but is also extremely easy to make and just as delicious in taste: the Bengali steamed paneer, also known as paneer bhapa.
Taking to Instagram on October 18, Vanshika shared the recipe, where she described the dish, saying, “The paneer is so soft that it melts in the mouth, and the flavours are so light and comforting.”
She shared that the recipe requires a prep time of only 10 minutes and a cooking time of another 20 minutes. The ingredients listed below are for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for Bengali paneer bhapa
- 200g paneer, low-fat (made with toned milk)
- 250g high-protein Greek yoghurt
- 2 tbsp poppy seeds (khus khus)
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp yellow mustard seeds
- 7–8 cashews
- ¼ cup freshly grated coconut
- 2 green chillies
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tbsp mustard oil
- Salt to taste
- Banana leaf for steaming
Method of preparation
- Soak the poppy seeds, black mustard seeds, yellow mustard seeds and cashews in warm water for 15 minutes.
- Add the soaked ingredients to a blender along with grated coconut and a little water. Blend into a smooth paste.
- Transfer the paste to a bowl and mix in the Greek yoghurt, turmeric powder and salt until well combined.
- Add the paneer cubes, green chillies and mustard oil. Mix everything gently until the paneer is nicely coated.
- Line a steel container with a banana leaf, transfer the paneer mixture into it and close the lid.
- Steam for 20 minutes, until cooked. Serve hot with steamed rice and enjoy!
Importance of protein in the daily diet
According to Healthline, some of the benefits of eating sufficient protein daily include:
- Improving satiety and reducing appetite
- Helping build muscle mass and strength
- Improving bone health
- Boosting metabolism and increasing fat burning
- Helping the body heal after injury
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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