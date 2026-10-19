Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy raw pumpkin halwa recipe: A dish that boosts immunity in changing weather

Dussehra is upon us, and so is the winter season. There is a demand for sweet dishes, as well as a nip in the air that makes mums worry about our health. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on November 18 and shared one recipe that addresses both needs: raw pumpkin halwa.

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The recipe uses immunity-boosting ingredients like turmeric and ginger, and needs a prep time of about 10 to 15 minutes and a cooking time of another 40 to 45 minutes. The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings.

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.