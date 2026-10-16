Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s crispy paneer fingers recipe is just what you need when the hunger pangs strike without warning
Celebrity chef shares an easy snacks recipe that requires little time to make but delivers big on flavour.
You can be hungry for a quick bite and crave something indulgent at the same time. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s crispy paneer fingers recipe is just the dish to prepare in such moments.
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Describing the dish on his blog, the chef shared that they are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It has a prep time of about 20 minutes and requires a cooking time of just five to 10 minutes.
The detailed steps to make the crispy paneer fingers are presented as follows.
Ingredients for crispy paneer fingers
- 300 grams cottage cheese (paneer)
- 1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
- Oil for deep-frying
- 1 cup refined flour slurry/cornflour slurry
- Panko breadcrumbs for coating
- Tomato ketchup for serving
Method of preparation
- To begin, cut the block of cottage cheese (paneer) into finger shapes.
- Next, prepare the paneer marinade. Take ginger-garlic paste in a bowl, and to it, add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, coriander leaves and salt and mix well. Gently rub this marinade over paneer fingers and set them aside for 10 minutes.
- Now, heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Take the refined flour or cornflour slurry in a bowl and spread panko breadcrumbs on a plate.
- Time to fry the paneer fingers. Dip each paneer finger in the slurry, roll it in panko breadcrumbs and slide it into hot oil. Deep-fry the paneer fingers till they turn golden brown and crisp. Take them out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange the paneer fingers in a serving bowl and serve hot with tomato ketchup. Enjoy.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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