Try this gluten-free cheese veg dumpling recipe made with sabudana during Navratri: See step-by-step preparation
Nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan shares how to make cheesy and indulgent veg dumplings completely gluten-free and vrat-friendly in this recipe.
The festive season makes us crave special dishes, but preparing vrat-friendly indulgent recipes often becomes a challenge. However, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on October 15 and shared one recipe that perfectly fits the bill: cheese veg dumplings made with sabudana.
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Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “Soft, chewy and stuffed with a cheesy veggie filling! These steamed sabudana dumplings are light, so satisfying and a fun twist on your usual sabudana.”
And the best part is that five of these dumplings have just 325 calories, and they are completely gluten-free as well. The recipe provided below is for two servings, with five dumplings in each serving. Each dumpling has approximately 65 calories.
One serving with 5 dumplings is approximately 190 grams and has 325 calories, seven grams of protein, 52 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for gluten-free cheese veg dumplings
For the dough
- ½ cup sabudana / sago pearls (100g)
- Hot water, to soak
- ½ tsp oil, to grease your hands (2g)
For the filling
- 1 tsp light butter (5g)
- 2 green chillies, chopped (10g)
- ½ cup broccoli, finely chopped or grated (50g)
- ½ cup mushrooms, finely chopped (50g)
- ¼ cup sweet corn (40g)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup grated paneer (50g) – use high-protein paneer for a protein boost
- 1 tbsp cream cheese (15g)
Method of preparation
- Soak the sabudana in hot water for 20 minutes, then drain well.
- Meanwhile, heat light butter in a pan and add the chillies, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet corn. Cook with salt and pepper.
- Add the grated paneer and cream cheese, mix well and let the filling cool.
- Mash the soaked sabudana with your hands or a mortar and pestle until it comes together.
- Oil your hands, take a little sabudana mixture and flatten it on your palm.
- Place a spoonful of filling in the centre, cover with more sabudana mixture and shape into dumplings.
- Steam for four to five minutes, and the gluten-free cheese veg dumplings are ready!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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