Fasting for weight loss? Why sabudana, potatoes and fried snacks may be working against you
From sabudana khichdi to potato chips, here’s how your go-to fasting foods secretly add more calories.
Potatoes, sabudana khichdi, fried snacks, fruits and dairy are some of the limited foods that are usually associated with fasting during religious periods. These foods are typically favoured during fasting, but relying too much on calorie-dense preparations can make it harder for people looking for ways to lose weight. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amreen Shaikh, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospital, Thane, reveals what you need to know about sabudana, potatoes and fried snacks during fasting.
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Can fasting lead to weight loss?
Amreen highlighted that fasting is not the same as eating fewer calories. “Ultimately, weight loss comes down to the overall balance of calories in versus calories burned out. Fasting foods can be healthy, but the amount and how they are prepared and consumed makes a big difference,” said Amreen. People don’t realise how calorie dense a fasting meal that’s deep fried or packed with sugar and fats can be.
Sabudana is a widely used fasting food, but it is basically a carbohydrate food and is very low in protein and fibre. A large portion of sabudana khichdi made with a lot of peanuts, oil or ghee can therefore pack in a lot of calories without keeping someone full for very long. Similarly, potatoes aren’t unhealthy in themselves, but frying them or mixing them with a lot of oil can greatly increase their calorie content.
Mistakes people make while fasting
According to Amreen, one common mistake is to replace regular meals with frequent fasting snacks. Foods such as fruit juices, sweetened drinks, packaged fasting foods and desserts can contribute to extra sugar and calories in your day. Labelled as “fast-friendly” food may cause you to overeat unknowingly if you keep eating it.
What can you do during fasting to lose weight?
Amreen recommends that you build your fasting meals around foods that provide better satiety. You can add fruits, vegetables, curd, milk, paneer, nuts and seeds as per your diet preferences and fasting restrictions. You can also cut unnecessary calories by choosing roasted or steamed foods instead of deep-fried foods.
Also remember that the fasting requirements vary from person to person and tradition to tradition. If you have diabetes, kidney disease, an eating disorder, are pregnant or have another medical condition, seek personalised medical or nutritional advice before making major changes to your eating pattern.
Fasting and weight loss can go together, but the secret is mindful eating. You don’t have to cut out sabudana, potatoes or an occasional fried snack completely. The bigger difference is in how often they are eaten, how they are prepared, and what else is in the meal.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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