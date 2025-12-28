Chennai doctor warns these 5 ‘healthy’ foods can be loaded with hidden sugar and refined oils: Fruit juices to granola

As more people try to make better food choices, confusion around what’s truly healthy continues to grow. Processed alternatives, hidden sugars and refined ingredients often slip under the radar. Dr Preethi Mrinalini, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon based in Chennai, shares in her December 22 Instagram post 5 commonly consumed foods that are mistaken for healthy options. (Also read: Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares 3 simple tests to diagnose diabetes early: ‘Delay is dangerous’ ) Dr Preethi highlights common foods that aren't as healthy as they seem. (Freepik)

“Many foods are marketed as 'healthy', but labels don’t always tell the full truth. As a surgeon, I see how these everyday choices quietly affect gut health, weight, and metabolism over time,” Dr Preethi wrote in the caption. Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Granola

Granola looks healthy at first glance, but most packaged versions are sugar-heavy and calorie-dense. They often contain added sugars and refined oils, and even small portions can pack a surprisingly high calorie count.

Better option: Homemade granola or plain oats paired with nuts and seeds.

2. Protein bars

Often promoted as fitness snacks, many protein bars are closer to candy bars with added whey protein. They can contain 15–25 grams of sugar, palm oil, glucose syrup, and up to 300–400 calories per bar.

Better option: A boiled egg with fruit or plain Greek yoghurt.

3. Flavoured yoghurt

Despite being labelled “low fat,” flavoured yoghurts are often loaded with hidden sugars and artificial flavours. Sweeteners may also increase cravings rather than control them.

Better option: Plain curd or Greek yoghurt topped with fresh fruit.

4. Fruit juices

Even cold-pressed juices aren’t as healthy as they appear. Juicing removes fibre, causes a quick sugar rush and insulin spike, and leaves you hungry again within minutes.

Better option: Eat whole fruits to retain fibre and slow sugar absorption.

5. Veggie chips

Often marketed as a guilt-free snack, veggie chips are usually made from potato or corn flour with added colours. They are deep-fried and contain nearly the same salt and fat as regular chips.

Better option: A boiled egg with fruit or a bowl of Greek yoghurt.

“Granola, protein bars, flavoured yoghurt, juices, and veggie chips aren’t bad foods, but most packaged versions are high in sugar, refined oils, and empty calories that don’t keep you full or nourished,” advises Dr Preethi.

“Healthy eating isn’t about fancy packaging or buzzwords. It’s about ingredients, portions, and consistency,” she concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.