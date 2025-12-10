Water chestnuts are a guilt-free snack: Nutritionist shares 5 reasons to add singhara to your winter diet

Winter is not just about soaking in the sun. It is also about gorging on fresh fruits and vegetables that the season brings. One of these is water chestnuts or singhara, aquatic vegetables which are commonly thought of as fruits. The name ‘singhara’ may remind Indian fans of tasty and crispy fritters or the special singhara flour used during fasting. But there is much more to this food, which has a soft, dark green shell and a white, juicy kernel. From being heart-friendly to promoting weight loss, here are 5 benefits of singhara(Adobe Stock)

Are water chestnuts a good source of nutrients?

Water chestnuts are not just a crunchy addition to your meals; they are packed with nutrients. They are low in calories and high in antioxidants, making them an excellent fit for any diet. “If you are watching your weight, a 100-gram serving of water chestnuts has about 97 calories, which makes them a guilt-free snack”, Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots. They are also gluten-free and low in fat, making them a wise choice for health-conscious eaters. If you want to add flavour without the guilt, consider adding water chestnuts to your meals.

What are the benefits of water chestnut or singhara?

Here are five important health benefits of singhara or water chestnut that you should know, according to the nutrition expert:

1. Water chestnuts are low in calories, high in fiber

If you watch your calories, water chestnuts are a great option because they are low in calories and high in fiber. “This fiber can help you feel full, making it a smart snack for when you're hungry between meals”, says the nutritionist. A study in The Journal of Phytopharmacology shows that fiber can help control blood sugar levels and aid healthy digestion, making water chestnuts a wise choice for balanced nutrition.

2. Stress reduction powerhouse

Managing stress itself can be stressful! Adding the right foods to your diet may help. Water chestnuts are a good source of vitamin B6, which may help reduce stress and improve mood. “This vitamin helps make neurotransmitters that manage mood, so eating water chestnuts daily may boost your spirits”, says Sharma. Additionally, singhara has calming effects that can help balance sleep hormones, improving your sleep quality. If you struggle to relax at night, try eating water chestnuts as part of a calming routine before bed.

3. Aiding jaundice recovery

If you or someone you know has jaundice, singhara could help. It is composed mostly of water and can detoxify the body, which is helpful for jaundice patients. “Singhara helps keep you hydrated, which can reduce weakness caused by the condition”, shares the expert. Its cooling effects can also provide relief, making it a great food choice during recovery.

4. Boosts glowing skin

Eating water chestnuts can support your skincare goals. They are rich in antioxidants, which fight free radicals and promote healthier skin. This can also help prevent pigmentation issues. Plus, they have anti-ageing benefits that can reduce fine lines over time.

5. A natural solution for indigestion

Indigestion can be annoying and disrupt our daily lives. Fortunately, water chestnuts can help. Their high fiber content supports a healthy digestive system. “Fiber helps food move through the intestines and can soften stools, easing constipation”, says the expert. Adding singhara to your meals can improve gut health and digestion, making your meals better for your stomach.

What is the best way to eat water chestnuts?

If you’re ready to add this superfood to your winter diet, you may want to know how to enjoy it. You can use water chestnuts in many tasty ways:

Mid-day snack: You can enjoy them as a snack or add spices for more flavour. Wrap it up: Fill egg rolls or wraps with water chestnuts for a satisfying crunch that adds to any dish. Sauté and stir-fry: Cut them into slices and add them to stir-fries with your favourite vegetables for a crunchy texture. Salads and soups: Add sautéed water chestnuts to your lentil salad or soups. They will give more flavour and nutrition.

By changing how you use singhara in your cooking, you can add nutrients to your meals and enjoy its exceptional taste and texture.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)