From halwa to soup: 7 delicious ways to include pumpkin in your winter diet

Looking for a tasty dish to enjoy in winter? Don't miss out on the benefits and taste of pumpkin recipes. Pumpkin is a healthy choice for your winter meals. Its vibrant colour and rich flavour can enhance many dishes, from savoury curries to sweet desserts. It is also rich in A vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and minerals like potassium, zinc, and iron, making it a nutritious food worth adding to your daily diet. A comforting bowl of this mouth-watering soup is all you need on a cold winter evening. Top it with some croutons and serve hot. (Adobe Stock)

What is the most nutritious way to eat a pumpkin?

Here are seven tasty ways to add pumpkin to your winter meals, along with nutritional information to help you understand what you're eating.

1. Pumpkin sabzi (curry)

Let's start with a classic dish: pumpkin sabzi. This spicy, flavorful curry pairs well with chapati or rice.

Preparation: First, wash and chop the pumpkin into small pieces. Heat some oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, garlic, and chilli peppers. Sauté these spices for a few minutes. Then, add the chopped pumpkin and sprinkle in salt, turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander powder. Cook until the pumpkin becomes tender.

"Pumpkin is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, which are important for your immune system and skin health. A 100g serving of pumpkin sabzi has about 60 calories, making it a low-calorie and healthy choice for your winter meals", nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots.

2. Pumpkin flatbread (puri)

These tasty bites are a fun twist on traditional Indian puri. They use pumpkin to add flavour and make them more enjoyable.

Preparation: Mix ripe pumpkin with chopped onion and carrot. Fry the mixture in oil until it's soft. Grind it into a smooth paste, then knead it into dough. Roll out small circles called puris and deep-fry them until golden brown.

"Pumpkin spice puris are a fun treat for winter gatherings. Each puri has about 120 calories and contains a mix of carbohydrates and fibre," says the expert.

3. Pumpkin yoghurt (raita)

For a cool and creamy side dish, try pumpkin raita. It refreshes your palate while adding a tasty element to your meal.

Preparation: First, peel and grate the pumpkin. Then, heat some oil in a pan and cook the pumpkin with a bit of salt until it is soft. In another bowl, mix yoghurt with red chilli powder, cumin powder, and chopped green chillies. Add the cooked pumpkin to the yoghurt mixture, and your raita is ready.

"This dish combines yoghurt, which contains probiotics, with pumpkin, which provides fibre and vitamins. A typical serving has about 80 calories, making it a light and satisfying side dish for any meal," says the nutritionist.

4. Creamy pumpkin soup

This warm pumpkin soup is comforting. It is an excellent choice for a light lunch or dinner.

Preparation: Chop ripe pumpkin, onion, and carrot. Sauté them in oil until they are soft. Blend the mixture with hot water. Then, season it with black salt, black pepper, mint, and coriander leaves for extra flavour.

"Pumpkin soup is low in calories, with a typical serving containing about 90 calories. This depends on how much cream you add. It is high in fibre and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for staying warm on cool days," says the nutrition expert.

5. Pumpkin pudding (halwa)

If you want to enjoy something sweet during the cold months, try pumpkin halwa. This delicious dessert warms you up and pleases your taste buds.

Preparation: Combine the grated pumpkin and milk in a pan. Simmer until the pumpkin is soft. Stir in sugar, cashews, almonds, and cardamom. Finish by adding mawa, ghee, and cardamom powder.

"Pumpkin halwa is high in vitamins and contains healthy fats from nuts and ghee. One serving usually has about 200 calories, making it a tasty treat to enjoy in moderation," states the nutritionist.

6. Pumpkin sweet (petha)

For those who relish sweet delicacies, pumpkin petha is a delightful confection that’s popular in many parts of India.

Preparation: Peel and seed the white pumpkin. Make small holes in the pieces and soak them in water mixed with a spoonful of ammonia powder. Boil the pumpkin until it is soft and transparent. After that, soak it in a sugar syrup with a bit of lemon juice and cardamom.

"This dessert is a tasty way to satisfy your cravings and has a good balance of nutrients. A piece of pumpkin petha typically has about 150 calories," notes the nutritionist.

7. Pumpkin rice pudding (kheer)

A winter menu needs a creamy dessert, and pumpkin kheer is a great choice. It’s a traditional sweet treat that is simple to make and very satisfying.

Preparation: Grate the pumpkin and cook it in ghee for one minute. Then, mix it with boiling milk and cook until it thickens. Add custard powder mixed with milk. Once it thickens again, add cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. Sweeten it to your liking.

"This dessert is made with pumpkin, which is healthy, and creamy dairy. Each serving has about 180 calories. Pumpkin kheer also provides calcium and protein, making it a filling dessert option," says the health expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)