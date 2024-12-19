Craving amla? Elevate your winter menu with 3 simple superfood recipes, from zesty chutneys to sweet candy bites!

Winter’s here, and with it comes the drop in temperature, the smog, and the constant battle to stay healthy. But don’t worry — there's a natural, supercharged remedy that’s been around for centuries: amla, or the Indian gooseberry. Now, you might be wondering, “What’s all the fuss about this tiny, sour fruit?” But amla is a total powerhouse when it comes to your health. Packed with Vitamin C, it’s exactly what your body needs to fight off the pollution that’s hitting your system hard. Plus, amla’s anti-inflammatory properties help soothe irritation and acne; it's also known to promote melanin production, which could potentially help reverse grey hairs. 3 easy superfood amla recipes

Amla chunda

Amla isn’t just a superfood — it’s a must-have in your winter diet. So why not add a little Indian gooseberry to your daily routine with this deliciously sweet and tangy chutney-pickle combo?

Ingredients: 10 Amla, 1 cup crushed jaggery, 1 tbsp chopped ginger, 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, ½ tsp black pepper powder, ½ tsp roasted cumin seeds powder (bhuna jeera), ½ tsp black salt (kala namak), ¼ tsp asafoetida, ¼ tsp turmeric powder.

Method: Steam the cleaned amla for 15-20 minutes, then cool and remove the seeds. Process the amla into a coarse texture in a food processor. In a pan, melt powdered jaggery with the grated amla, then add spices, black salt, and chopped ginger. Cook until glossy, with some liquid left. Turn off the heat, add lemon juice, mix well, and let it cool before storing.

Everyday savoury chutney

This crisp, fresh chutney adds a flavorful punch to your meals, making it a fun and tasty way to boost your immunity with the power of superfood amla. You can find endless variations of amla chutney online, but this one has to be one of the easiest and tastiest ways to enjoy this superfood.

Ingredients: ½ cup fresh amla (3-4 amlas), ⅓ cup cilantro (coriander) leaves, 1 small onion, 2 cloves garlic, 2 small green chillies, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, salt to taste, and 1 tbsp water (adjust for desired chutney thickness).

Method: Wash and deseed the 3 to 4 raw amlas. Peel and chop the onion, wash and drain the cilantro, peel the garlic cloves, and rinse the green chillies. Place all the ingredients — chopped amla, onion, cilantro, garlic, and green chillies — into a blender. Add salt and red chilli powder, then blend until smooth. If the chutney is too thick, add a tbsp of water to achieve your desired consistency. Taste the chutney and adjust the salt or chilli powder as needed. Blend briefly again to mix well, then transfer the chutney to a serving bowl and enjoy it with your favourite meals.

Sweet amla candy

This amla candy recipe is a healthy and tasty treat — the combination of jaggery, ginger powder, and black salt adds a delicious flavour, while the ghee gives it a rich texture. It's an easy-to-make, nutrient-packed snack that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings while reaping the health benefits of this powerful superfood!

Sweet amla candy

Ingredients: 750 grams gooseberries (amla), 1 cup sugar, ½ cup jaggery, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp corn flour (make a slurry with ¼ cup water), ¼ teaspoon ginger powder, ½ teaspoon black salt, 1 tbsp ghee, ½ tbsp jaljira, ½ tbsp powdered sugar.

Method: Start by washing the amla under tap water. Steam them in a steamer for 5-7 minutes until they become tender. Once done, turn off the flame and allow the amla to cool down. Chop the amla, remove the seeds, and transfer into a mixer jar. Grind it into a smooth paste, adding 2-3 tbsp of water if necessary. Next, heat a wok or non-stick pan and add the amla paste. Stir in the sugar and jaggery and mix well. Add the lemon juice, black salt, and ginger powder, then continue stirring. Now, make a slurry by mixing the corn flour with water, then add it to the pan and stir continuously. When the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan, add 1 tbsp of ghee and mix it in. Once the mixture is ready, transfer it to a greased plate or butter paper and let it cool completely. After it cools, cut it into square pieces. Finally, mix jaljira and powdered sugar and sprinkle it over the amla candy. Store the candy in an airtight container, and enjoy!

Amla is more than just a winter superfood, it’s a powerhouse packed with health-boosting benefits that can help you fight the seasonal challenges of cold and pollution. So why not embrace this ancient remedy and let amla work its magic on your body this winter?