Inside Karisma Kapoor's glamorous Paris vacation with Eiffel Tower, delicious desserts and a gorgeous mini dress

Karisma Kapoor travelled to Paris recently and shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. The actor posted the photos with a bunch of emojis, including hearts, the Eiffel Tower, a croissant, and more. Karisma Kapoor poses in front of Eiffel Tower during her Paris vacation.

Karisma Kapoor's glamorous Paris vacation

Karisma Kapoor's Paris vacation album features two photos of the actor enjoying a Parisian night with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. She shared a video of the historic landmark lit up in the night with the moon shining in the night sky. The post also featured a video of Karisma dining in a restaurant, a photo of a dessert she had, and a quote ‘feel the feelings’.

What did Karisma wear in Paris?

Karisma chose a black mini dress for her night out in Paris. The ensemble features a plunging V-neckline, full-length sleeves with billowy ends, a relaxed fitting, an above-the-knee hem length, and a structured boxy silhouette.

The actor chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble, keeping the sartorial aesthetic simple yet stylish. She wore a pair of statement earrings featuring a dangling silver chain adorned with black discs. Meanwhile, with her silky, black tresses tied in a pulled-back ponytail, Karisma chose darkened on-fleek brows, subtle kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, flushed cheeks, and a glowing base for the glam.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved the photos and flooded the comments section with compliments. One comment read, “Bachpan se crush (childhood crush).” Another said, “Lolo, why so beautiful.” A fan commented, “Favourite city, favourite girl.” Another wrote, “Evergreen Queen.”

About Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has been in front of the camera since the age of 16. She is a recipient of many awards, including a National Film Award. She is equally known for her era-defining films, as well as her fashion and makeup looks. She is the eldest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor's sister.

Karisma was married to industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The couple have a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan. However, the couple got officially divorced in 2016.