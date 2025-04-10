Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘You are a queen’: Hina Khan wows internet with fiery look in red gown, massive emerald-diamond necklace

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 10, 2025 09:39 AM IST

Hina Khan wore a stunning red gown layered with a floor-length jacket for new pictures. She accessorised the ensemble with emerald and diamond jewellery.

Hina Khan shared pictures of herself in a fiery red gown and a cape jacket on Instagram with the caption, “Just stirring things up a bit.” The photos garnered a lot of love and compliments from her fans. Let's decode what the actor wore.

Hina Khan dresses up in a fiery red look accessorised with emerald and diamond jewels,
Hina Khan dresses up in a fiery red look accessorised with emerald and diamond jewels,

Also Read | Hina Khan says routine, return to work helped her in cancer battle; reveals why she did ramp walk during chemotherapy

Hina Khan's fiery red avatar

The red gown and cape jacket are from the shelves of the designer label Fouad Sarkis Couture and are styled by celebrity stylist Saachi Vijaywargia. Hina's gown features a split plunging neckline, gathered detailing on the bust, a figure-hugging fit on the waist accentuated her curves, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a train at the back. The mermaid silhouette added a feminine charm to the ensemble.

Hina layered the gown with a floor-length jacket embellished with rose florets. It also has an open front, a floor-length hem, half-length sleeves, a layered design on the back, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. The actor draped it elegantly on her shoulders.

How did Hina Khan style her gown?

Hina accessorised her ensemble with sparkly jewels adorned with emeralds and diamond crystals. She wore a choker necklace, which she paired with several diamond and emerald rings worn on both hands. Meanwhile, for the glam, Hina chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, sparkly eye shadow, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, and glowing highlighter.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Hina's look in the gown. One user commented, “You are a queen.” Another wrote, “Every time she steps out, it’s like a whole new level of fabulousness! Seriously, how does she do it?” A comment said, “Husn tera touba touba.” Another read, “She is ethereal.”

Hina Khan's health update

The television actor is battling stage 3 breast cancer and frequently shares her treatment journey with fans on social media. While her surgery and chemotherapy are done, the actor is still recovering.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / ‘You are a queen’: Hina Khan wows internet with fiery look in red gown, massive emerald-diamond necklace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On