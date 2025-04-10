‘You are a queen’: Hina Khan wows internet with fiery look in red gown, massive emerald-diamond necklace

Hina Khan shared pictures of herself in a fiery red gown and a cape jacket on Instagram with the caption, “Just stirring things up a bit.” The photos garnered a lot of love and compliments from her fans. Let's decode what the actor wore. Hina Khan dresses up in a fiery red look accessorised with emerald and diamond jewels,

Also Read | Hina Khan says routine, return to work helped her in cancer battle; reveals why she did ramp walk during chemotherapy

Hina Khan's fiery red avatar

The red gown and cape jacket are from the shelves of the designer label Fouad Sarkis Couture and are styled by celebrity stylist Saachi Vijaywargia. Hina's gown features a split plunging neckline, gathered detailing on the bust, a figure-hugging fit on the waist accentuated her curves, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a train at the back. The mermaid silhouette added a feminine charm to the ensemble.

Hina layered the gown with a floor-length jacket embellished with rose florets. It also has an open front, a floor-length hem, half-length sleeves, a layered design on the back, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. The actor draped it elegantly on her shoulders.

How did Hina Khan style her gown?

Hina accessorised her ensemble with sparkly jewels adorned with emeralds and diamond crystals. She wore a choker necklace, which she paired with several diamond and emerald rings worn on both hands. Meanwhile, for the glam, Hina chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, sparkly eye shadow, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, and glowing highlighter.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Hina's look in the gown. One user commented, “You are a queen.” Another wrote, “Every time she steps out, it’s like a whole new level of fabulousness! Seriously, how does she do it?” A comment said, “Husn tera touba touba.” Another read, “She is ethereal.”

Hina Khan's health update

The television actor is battling stage 3 breast cancer and frequently shares her treatment journey with fans on social media. While her surgery and chemotherapy are done, the actor is still recovering.