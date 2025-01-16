Hina Khan says routine, return to work helped her in cancer battle; reveals why she did ramp walk during chemotherapy

Actor Hina Khan shocked her fans last year when she announced that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Since then, the actor has not just undergone treatment but bounced back and returned to work. In an interview with HT, Hina spoke about her battle with cancer, why she chose to speak about it, and what keeps her fit and fighting. (Also read: If my body allows it, I will work: Hina Khan on navigating her cancer journey) Hina Khan walked the ramp at Times Fashion Week 2024, while she was still undergoing treatment for breast cancer.(Instagram)

Hina Khan on cancer journey

Hina was open about her cancer battle right from the moment she was diagnosed. "Not everyone has the courage to speak about their journey while they are going through," she says, adding, "Some gather that courage after three years. Some never do that. I've spoken to people who don't want to talk about it, not that you don't want to help you, but they don't want to revisit, relive that time." The actor says she found that strength in herself and wanted to share it with others. "Whoever has had this journey fought this illness, everyone will want to help the other person," she adds.

Hina on walking the ramp while undergoing chemotherapy

During her treatment, Hina shared numerous steps from her journey on social media. Talking about why she opted to be so open about her treatment, Hina shares, “The reason I wanted to normalize it from the day I got to know about my diagnosis was that I knew I have to keep going and I have to behave as normal as I can be. I did that what to whatever extent I could. Whatever I have done, whether it was a ramp walk while my chemo cycles were on, whether it was a small campaign I shot at home, or whatever little tiny I could do gave me so much happiness and strength.”

Hina Khan on returning to work

Hina underwent chemotherapy in her fight against cancer, and has now resumed work. She has been promoting her new show Griha Laxmi and also sorting out future projects. "I love this routine, reading scripts, talking to my team about my wardrobe for the day. I like discussing what options we have, where are we going? Who are we walking for? Who's the designer? All of this excites me," says Hina, adding that the structure of working again helps her stay level. "The only thing in this entire world which keeps me away and on my toes, and I forget what is happening in the world, is my work," she says with a smile.