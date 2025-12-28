Dwarka diabetologist with 24 years of experience shares 3 simple tests to diagnose diabetes early: ‘Delay is dangerous’

Diabetes often develops silently, with many people ignoring early warning signs until complications set in. Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist with over 24 years of experience, who practices in Dwarka, New Delhi, explains in his December 26 Instagram post why timely testing is crucial and shares 3 simple tests that can help detect diabetes early and prevent long-term health risks. (Also read: AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist says ‘first sign of poor blood sugar isn’t diabetes’; shares early gut warning signs ) Dr Arora emphasises early diabetes testing to prevent serious complications. (Pixabay)

Why is early diagnosis of diabetes so important

Highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis, Dr Arora explains that only three basic blood tests are enough to begin diabetes treatment safely. “If you suspect diabetes, or already have diabetes, but for any reason cannot spend money on a full blood test panel right now, please don’t delay seeing a doctor,” he says.

He adds, “As a senior diabetologist, I can confidently tell you that with just three simple tests, I can safely begin your treatment on Day 1.”

Essential blood tests to start diabetes treatment

According to Dr Arora, the three essential tests include:

HbA1c – shows your average blood sugar levels over the last three months.

Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS) – measured on an empty stomach

Post-Prandial Blood Sugar (PPBS) – measured two hours after a meal

“These three values allow me to diagnose diabetes, assess its severity, plan diet and physical activity, choose the right medicines, and begin treatment immediately and safely,” he adds.

Dr Arora warns that postponing treatment can lead to serious complications. “Delay is dangerous. Early treatment protects your nerves, kidneys, eyes, heart, and your overall quality of life,” he says.

He reiterates that while a full test panel is ideal, starting treatment early with these basic investigations can significantly reduce the risk of long-term damage and help patients manage diabetes more effectively.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.