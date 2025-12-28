AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist says ‘first sign of poor blood sugar isn’t diabetes’; shares early gut warning signs

Our gut is often called the “second brain” of the body, and its health impacts everything from digestion to immunity and even mood. Yet, many of us ignore the subtle signs that something is off until it turns into a bigger problem. Dr Sethi highlights early warning signs of gut and health imbalances. (Adobe Stock)

To help decode these early warning signals, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shares in his December 27 Instagram post the key symptoms that could indicate your gut is struggling and how catching them early can improve your overall health. (Also read: Harvard Medical School professor suggests dancing as a great New Year's resolution: '76% lower risk of developing...' )

Is your gut sending warning signals

“Feeling off but not sure where to start? It’s not random, it’s your gut talking,” says Dr Sethi. According to him, our bodies often send subtle warning signals long before serious health problems develop, and recognising them early can help prevent bigger issues down the line.

“The first sign of gut imbalance isn’t bloating,” he explains. “It’s random food sensitivities you never used to have. Your gut communicates in ways that are often overlooked, so small changes shouldn’t be ignored.”

He adds, “The first sign of insulin resistance isn’t diabetes. It’s stubborn belly fat, even if your diet hasn’t changed. Early detection can help you manage it naturally before it escalates.”

Early signs of dehydration, blood sugar, and stress

Dehydration, another common issue, also presents early clues. “The first sign of dehydration isn’t thirst,” Dr Sethi notes. “It’s brain fog and sugar cravings. Your body needs hydration to function optimally, so even mild dehydration can affect energy and focus.”

Blood sugar fluctuations can reveal themselves long before a formal diagnosis. “The first sign of poor blood-sugar control isn’t diabetes. It’s energy crashes two hours after meals,” he explains. “Noticing these patterns early can guide dietary and lifestyle adjustments.”

Even stress can make its presence felt through the gut. “The first sign of stress overload isn’t anxiety,” Dr Sethi says. “It’s gut issues that flare up when life gets hectic. Our gut and brain are deeply connected, so paying attention to digestive changes can be a key indicator of stress levels.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.