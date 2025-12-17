Ayurveda expert explains how jamun seed powder helps control blood sugar naturally

Most of us enjoy jamun and throw away the seeds without a second thought. But in traditional medicine, those discarded seeds are actually the most valuable part. For people struggling with fluctuating blood sugar levels, sugar cravings, frequent urination, or low energy, jamun seed powder has quietly been used for generations as a remedy. In Ayurveda, diabetes is referred to as Madhumeda, a condition linked to excess sugar and metabolic imbalance. Jamun is believed to help correct this at the root. When used correctly and consistently, jamun seed powder may support better sugar control, metabolism, and overall diabetic symptom management. Jamun seed powder is traditionally used to support healthy blood sugar(Adobe Stock)

How can jamun lower blood sugar levels?

According to Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda, jamun is one of the most potent natural remedies for managing diabetes. Jamun seeds contain bioactive compounds such as jambulene and jambosine. These compounds help slow down the conversion of starch into sugar, which plays a key role in preventing sudden blood sugar spikes.

By improving insulin sensitivity and supporting pancreatic beta-cell health, jamun seed powder helps the body use glucose more efficiently. In Ayurvedic terms, it helps balance Kapha and Pitta doshas, which are often aggravated in people with diabetes, thereby reducing classic Madhumeda symptoms.

High fiber content that slows sugar absorption

Jamun is naturally rich in dietary fiber, which is essential for blood sugar regulation. As per data from the US Department of Agriculture, one cup of raw blackberries, including jamun, contains nearly 8 grams of fiber. Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing sharp rises in glucose levels after meals. “This slower absorption also helps reduce hunger, sugar cravings, and overeating, common challenges for people with diabetes,” Jangda tells Health Shots.

What clinical studies say about jamun seed powder

Jamun's benefits are not just anecdotal. A study published in the journal Molecules found that animals given 200–400 mg of kala jamun seed powder showed a reduction in serum glucose levels by nearly 65%. The study also observed a 26–44% increase in insulin levels and improved antioxidant activity, including higher levels of SOD and catalase.

Human studies support these findings as well. Research published in the Food Science Research Journal showed that consuming 5 grams of jamun seed powder twice daily for 90 days significantly reduced blood glucose levels in 99 people with type 2 diabetes. Another trial found that 2 grams of roasted jamun seed powder taken daily for 60 days helped lower fasting blood sugar levels. Extracts were also shown to improve lipid profiles, reduce inflammation markers like TNF-α, and protect organs from oxidative stress.

Additional benefits

Ayurvedic practitioners recommend jamun not only for sugar control but also for overall metabolic health. As Jangda explains, jamun helps boost metabolism, supports immunity, reduces excessive thirst and frequent urination, and may aid weight management by reducing appetite and sugar cravings. These issues are commonly faced by diabetic patients.

How to use jamun seeds for diabetes?

You can consume jamun in multiple ways. Fresh jamun fruit can be eaten with a pinch of pink salt to balance its astringent taste. For longer-term use, jamun seed powder is more effective.

To prepare it: Collect the seeds, wash them well, and sun-dry them for three to five days until the outer layer peels off. Remove the peel, dry the inner seed again for two to three days, then grind it into a fine powder. Store it in an airtight container, and it can last up to a year if refrigerated.

To consume it: Take half a teaspoon daily. You can mix it with warm water and drink it on an empty stomach or sprinkle it over fruits, salads, soups, or vegetables. Regular use may help prevent sugar spikes, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce excessive thirst and urination, and support both type 1 and type 2 diabetes management.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)