Cancer surgeon says the gut-cancer connection is real; explains why managing your blood sugar matters for longevity

People trying to eat healthier struggle with sugar cravings and often think it's due to a lack of willpower. However, an oncologist, who often talks about longevity and lifestyle diseases, suggests that the real issue may be nutritional gaps in the body. Some foods can help reduce sugar cravings by balancing hormones, stabilising insulin levels, and improving gut health, all of which are important for long-term control of cravings. How do you flush sugar out of your gut?(Unsplash)

“As a laparoscopic cancer surgeon, I know how closely blood sugar levels connect to health. People see diabetes as just high blood sugar, but it affects much more than that. Managing blood sugar can help prevent not just diabetes but also various types of cancer, and it's a critical link between gut health and cancer risk. Small changes can lead to a longer, healthier life,” Dr Arpit Bansal tells Health Shots.

What is the link between inflammation and blood sugar?

When blood sugar levels rise sharply, the body reacts with inflammation. Inflammation is like the body's alarm system, meant to protect us from harm. However, if high blood sugar happens often, this inflammation can become constant. "Chronic inflammation can harm sensitive systems in our body, especially our gut health", shares the doctor. Sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar can create small waves of inflammation. These may not be noticeable at first, but they can cause long-lasting damage.

The gut microbiome plays an important role in our health. Our intestines have trillions of bacteria, both good and bad. These bacteria are crucial for digestion, immune response, and overall wellness. "When we don’t manage blood sugar well, harmful bacteria can proliferate, leading to a condition known as leaky gut", says the expert. This happens when the gut's protective barrier is damaged, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and further inflaming the body.

Research in PubMed Central shows that inflammation in the body can lead to cancer, even before we notice any symptoms. "This connection is particularly strong for colon cancer and other cancers of the digestive system", says Dr Bansal. Still, it may also affect different types of cancer.

Is there a link between gut health and cancer?

Gut health plays a key role in cancer risk. Our immune system depends on a healthy gut microbiome to work well. If the gut is not healthy, the immune response can weaken. A recent study by the American Diabetes Association shows that people with high inflammation from poor blood sugar control have a higher risk of developing certain cancers. For example, a study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that people with high blood sugar levels are more likely to get colorectal cancer, among other types.

When the gut is healthy, it helps protect us from harmful substances and maintains a balanced internal environment. "To strengthen this natural protection, we should focus on food choices that support both blood sugar control and gut health", says the surgeon.

Why is it important to have a balanced meal?

Managing blood sugar is more than just avoiding sweets. It’s important to create balanced meals that keep you feeling full. "Include foods high in fiber, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes", adds Dr Bansal. These foods help keep blood sugar levels steady. In contrast, processed foods can cause quick spikes and drops in blood sugar, leading to inflammation.

Watch your portions and snack mindfully. Swapping a bag of chips for an apple is a simple choice that can make a big difference. "Eating a range of nutrient-rich foods helps control blood sugar levels", shares the gut expert. It supports healthy gut bacteria, which is important for a strong microbiome.

Is walking or cycling better for diabetes?

Start small. Daily activities like walking or cycling can improve your metabolism and blood sugar levels. "Choose the stairs instead of the elevator, or take short breaks to move during the day", says the gut doctor. Adding brief exercise sessions can boost your metabolism and help control blood sugar, leading to better health over time.

Managing stress is very important. Practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help lower stress and stabilise blood sugar levels. When stress hormones rise, they can cause blood sugar spikes and negatively impact gut health.

How often should you have your blood sugar checked?

One of the easiest ways to stay healthy for a long time is to have regular check-ups. "I recommend that my patients have their blood sugar levels checked annually. Catching problems early is critical," shares the doctor. If you notice any sudden changes in your digestion or strange symptoms, don't ignore them. These signs could mean something is wrong with how your body manages blood sugar.

Taking charge of your health means being proactive. “You can improve your health and live longer by changing your diet, being more active, and paying attention to your body's signals,” says the doctor.

Diabetes beyond sugar intake

Diabetes is often linked to sugar intake, but it involves much more. It reminds us that our daily choices about food, exercise, and stress management are crucial to our long-term health. “The connection between gut health and cancer underscores the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to health, focusing on factors beyond one's control,” says the laparoscopic surgeon.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)