Diabetologist explains how a simple ‘15 minute walk’ after meals can drop your blood sugar levels instantly

After a hearty meal, many of us feel sleepy or sluggish and instinctively reach for the couch or the bed. But what if taking a few minutes to move could actually benefit your body in ways you might not expect? Dr Brijmohan Arora, a diabetologist and senior consultant physician with over 24 years of experience, shares in his November 30 Instagram post how post-meal activity, even a short walk, can play a surprising role in regulating blood sugar and supporting overall health. (Also read: Cancer surgeon with 22 years of experience shares ‘Japanese eating secret’ to manage weight and stay young ) Dr Arora advocates daily walking to combat diabetes and blood sugar issues. (Freepik)

How does a simple walk impact blood sugar

Dr Brijmohan starts the video by showing how just a short stroll changed his glucose levels. “Today’s CGM update: 107 → 96 mg/dL in just 15 minutes. Nothing except a simple walk in the sun during my market round,” he shared, highlighting how quickly movement can influence blood sugar.

He explains that using a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) reveals what truly works and what doesn’t. “When you wear a CGM, you see the truth in real time: It’s not fancy supplements… It’s not complicated diets… It’s not ‘magic’ superfoods… It’s movement,” says Dr Brijmohan.

Why does walking work so effectively

According to him, the science is simple: “Your muscles act like glucose sinks, the moment you start walking, they start pulling sugar out of your bloodstream.”

That’s why he calls walking one of the most powerful metabolic tools we often overlook. “Walking is one of the strongest metabolic medicines for diabetes, prediabetes and insulin resistance. Cheap. Safe. Effective. And massively underrated.”

He urges anyone noticing rising glucose levels to begin with the basics. “If your CGM graph is always high… if your HbA1c is rising… if belly fat is increasing… start with the most powerful habit: WALK DAILY,” he advises.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.