Cancer surgeon with 22 years of experience shares ‘Japanese eating secret’ to manage weight and stay young

People in Japan are often admired for their longevity, vitality, and fit physiques even in their senior years. While diet and exercise are key, a surprising daily habit followed by many in Japan plays a crucial role in keeping the body youthful. Dr Tarang Krishna, cancer specialist and MD at Cancer Healer Centre with more than 22 years of experience, shares in a podcast with Raj Shamani this ‘Japanese rule’ and explains how it can help anyone stay healthy, energetic, and fit for years to come. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon says 'roti is the worst’; shares how it can cause weight gain, spike blood sugar ) Following the 'Hara Hachi Bu' principle of eating until 80% full can enhance digestion and energy, according to Dr Krishna. (Freepik)

What is Hara Hachi Bu and how does it work

“There is a principle in Japan called ‘Hara Hachi Bu,’” says Dr Tarang. “It means that whenever you are eating, you should stop when you are about 80% full. You should never eat until you feel completely full because the stomach doesn’t need that much food.”

According to Dr Krishna, this principle is followed by everyone, from children to people in their 90s. “When the whole community, city, or town follows it, it becomes a lifestyle habit that promotes longevity, energy, and overall health,” he explains.

What happens if you eat more than 80% full

“What if you accidentally eat more?” someone asked. Dr Krishna replied, “The point is to stop at 80%. That’s enough for your digestive juices to work properly. By stopping at 80% full, you understand the right portion for yourself. Even if you feel like you’re still a little hungry, your body has actually received enough.”

“By following Hara Hachi Bu, individuals can maintain a healthier weight, improve digestion, and feel more energetic,” adds Dr Krishna, “proving that sometimes, less really is more when it comes to food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.