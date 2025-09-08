Fitness coach shares ‘Japanese eating rule’ Hara Hachi Bu to stay lean and shredded without ever dieting

If you’ve ever wondered why it feels impossible to stay shredded while still enjoying your meals, you’re not alone. Many of us eat until the plate is clean, not until our body says stop. But in Japan, a cultural practice has been helping people maintain balance and good health for generations. Fitness coach reveals Japanese secret to enjoy meals without gaining fat. (Unsplash)

Fitness coach Lars Meidell explained this Japanese eating rule, revealing how it teaches you to slow down, listen to your body, and eat smarter instead of less. (Also read: Fitness coach shares '20 vegetarian foods that have more protein than eggs': Soy chunks, Amaranth, chana dal, chia seeds )

What is Japanese rule of Hara Hachi Bu

Lars explains in his September 7 Instagram post, “Do you feel like restaurants are making you fat? Well, it’s time to learn a Japanese eating rule called Hara Hachi Bu. The idea is simple eat until you’re about 80% full, then stop. No calorie counting, no tracking macros. Just pause halfway through your meal and ask yourself: Am I still hungry, or am I just eating because the food is in front of me? Think about how many times you’ve cleaned your plate for that very reason.”

Why slowing down matters

He adds, “The best foods to avoid are fried items like fries or heavy carbs like bread. This Japanese rule also encourages eating slowly, which gives your body time to release leptin, the hormone that signals fullness, so you feel satisfied faster. The Japanese have been following this principle for centuries to prevent overeating and belly fat.”

“It’s not restaurants that ruin your fat loss, it’s your eating habits in general. You don’t need to obsess over calories or restrict yourself so much that you can’t even enjoy a meal with your family. But if you’re a busy, high-performing man without food awareness, fat loss becomes almost impossible,” says Lars.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.