Cardiologist calls alcohol 'most socially accepted drug', explains it hinders your fat loss: Red wine, beer, tequila…

Dr Alok Chopra, in an Instagram video he posted on September 4, spoke about the significant negative impacts of alcohol consumption on both physical and mental well-being. The cardiologist explained that while alcohol may offer immediate gratification, it detrimentally affects long-term cognitive functions, leading to impaired judgment, memory issues, and even brain shrinkage. Also read | Gastroenterologist explains how drinking alcohol for only one night could also harm your body, trigger leaky gut It's essential to be aware of these risks and consider them when making informed decisions about alcohol consumption.(Pexels )

The silent sabotage of alcohol

Dr Chopra said, “Alcohol. The most socially accepted drug that silently sabotages your health. Sure, it gives you pleasure in the present, but it steals clarity from your future. It dulls long-term decision-making and impairs judgment almost instantly. It damages your nerve cells, hits your mitochondria, which is your energy engines, leading to poor memory, risk of dementia, and even brain shrinkage over time.”

Alcohol hinders fat loss, damages organs like liver

Furthermore, he shared how alcohol disrupts brain chemistry, contributing to mental health problems like depression and anxiety, and said, “It disrupts brain chemistry, often triggering depression, anxiety, and unpredictable mood swings.”

From a physiological standpoint, Dr Chopra noted that alcohol hinders fat loss, provides empty calories, and damages vital organs such as the liver, potentially causing fatty liver disease and metabolic issues.

He said, “And if you're working on fat loss, alcohol delays fat oxidation, directly opposing your fitness goals. It's just empty calories with zero nutritional value. Worse still, alcohol fuels mindless eating, ruins your sleep, and burdens your liver. It can lead to fatty liver disease and long-term metabolic damage.”

'Alcohol gives you nothing but short-lived pleasure'

Dr Chopra concluded that despite its social acceptance, alcohol offers only fleeting pleasure and does not contribute positively to overall health, even recommending against its consumption for health benefits.

He said, “Despite what the world shows you, alcohol gives you nothing but short-lived hedonic pleasure. That drink that you enjoy with your friends may feel great, but it doesn't serve your health. So, yes, an occasional glass of red wine, beer or tequila might be okay, but truly speaking, I'd never recommend it for health.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.