Man who shed 50 kg reveals how to ‘lose weight without daily calorie counting’

Nick Geoppo, a US-based online weight loss coach, 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg) and kept it off for 5 years'. In a recent Instagram post, he shared how losing weight without daily calorie counting is definitely possible albeit with the right strategy. Also read | Woman who shed 48 kg reveals weight loss secrets for how she went from 123 kg to 75 kg: Ate rice and fish, gave up wheat Nick Geoppo keeps sharing insights into his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

Nick listed some simple yet effective ways to help you achieve your weight loss goals. Sharing 'how to lose weight without daily calorie counting', he said:

Step 1: Find your maintenance calories

Google 'maintenance calorie calculator' and enter your height, weight, age, gender and activity level (unless you are an athlete, select 'inactive'. Example: If your maintenance calories are 2100, write that down.

Step 2: Set your daily calories

Take that number and multiply it by 0.8 to get your daily calorie goal. Example 2100 multiplied by 0.8, i.e. 1700 calories per day. This gives you a slight deficit – enough to lose weight, but not so aggressive that it sucks.

Step 3: Make it easier with per meal target

Instead of stressing over daily calories, divide that number by 3 to get a per-meal target. Example 1700 divided by 3 i.e. 630 calories per meal. Why? Because having a per-meal target (instead of a daily one) makes it easier to stay consistent. If you overeat, no big deal -- just focus on your next meal instead of feeling like the day is ruined.

Step 4: Build your go-to meals

Go to ChatGPT and type: Give me 10 meals around 630 calories, high in protein, made with mostly real food that I can make in under 10 minutes. I like (Insert foods) and I dislike (Insert foods). Having go-to meals removes decision fatigue and makes sticking to your calorie goal effortless.

Step 5: Weigh once, eyeball forever

Weight out each meal one time to match the recipe exactly. Take a picture of it on your plate. Now just eyeball portions every other time – no calorie counting needed. You know you have 10 meals that fit your calorie goals, take 10 minutes to make and keep you on track without you needing to constantly count calories – it is about doing the work up front 1 time.

Step 6: Create go-to meals for eating out

Look at the menus from places you eat at the most. Find meals that are: around 630 calories, high in protein, made with mostly real food. Only order those meals when you eat out – this makes sticking to your plan easy.

He further shared by these steps work: 'You stop obsessing over calorie counting, your feel satisfied, so craving drops and you stay in control without food stress. Weight loss does not need to be complicated. Just follow these simple steps and let the results happen."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.