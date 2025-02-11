Woman who shed 48 kg reveals weight loss secrets for how she went from 123 kg to 75 kg: Ate rice and fish, gave up wheat

Reeva Pujari is a content creator, who juggles between London and Mumbai. In a recent Instagram post, she gave a glimpse of her weight loss journey and how a balanced diet and a healthy mindset are key to achieving and maintaining drastic weight loss. Her mantra? Focus on nourishing your body and mind and celebrating small wins along the way. Also read | How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days Reeva Pujari gave a glimpse of her weight loss journey in a recent post. (Instagram/ Reeva Pujari)

In a post captioned, “Here’s the answer to the most asked questions,” Reeva shared how she 'went from 123 kg to 75 kg.' She shared her comprehensive guide to help you get started on your weight loss journey based on what worked and what did not work for her as she shed 48 kg.

Foods to avoid

She wrote, “Food items that I avoided. I also avoided some people, you must too: soda drinks, fried food, burger, pizza, cupcakes, doughnuts, protein bars, processed food, bread, wheat, cereals (Watched Anupamaa regularly).”

Foods to eat

Reeva then listed 'things she consumes': chicken, fish, Greek yoghurt, avocados, coconut water, fruits, berries, rice, nuts, veggies, chickpeas, kidney beans, and sweet potato.

Additional tips

She went on to share her 'magical trick for mental and physical recovery', writing:

1. Cold shower

2. Psyllium husk with warm water before every meal

3. Cut friends who make fun of your insecurities and call it a joke

4. Sleep for 8 hours

5. Balanced meal

6. You can always cheat on your meal, but never in a relationship and workout

7. Practice your hobby

8. Trust the process and yourself, you can, and you will do whatever you want in life

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.