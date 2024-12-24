Want to lose body fat in just 30 days? Weight loss coach reveals 5 easy and effective strategies

The weight loss journey is an amalgamation of workout, diet and most importantly consistency. Weight loss requires discipline, including healthy lifestyle habits. Adresha Das, an online fat loss and strength coach shared some insights that help people to see visible results at the end of the month. Expert shares essential weight loss tips for effective results.(Shutterstock)

She shared the following weight loss tips in the video:

Create a calorie deficit

First, one needs to create a calorie deficit. She said, “To lose fat, you need to burn more calories than you eat. 👉Use an online calorie calculator to find out how many calories you should eat each day, and set this goal in an app like MyFitnessPal. This will help you keep track of your calories more accurately.”

Prioritise protein

Protein is important and needs to be added to the diet. Adresha explained, “Protein helps lose fat and keep muscle. Try to eat 1 gram of protein for every pound of your target body weight.”

Here's what she recommended on how to include protein:

Have at least 30g of protein for breakfast if you eat in the morning.

Increase your current protein foods.

Add egg whites to your omelette for extra protein.

Choose lean meats like chicken or turkey.

Get moving every day

Movement is vital for weight loss. The weight loss coach said that one should try to be active for at least 30 minutes each day. She added,"It could be strength training, walking, or any cardio you enjoy. Staying consistent will help you burn those calories!"

Stay hydrated

Hydration is of utmost importance. As per Adresha Das, a simple rule of drinking is to drink half your body weight in ounces of water each day. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, drink 75 ounces of water. She added, “My tip would be to get a large, fun water bottle, fill it up in the morning, and aim to finish it by the end of the day.”

Get enough sleep

Sleep is just as important for fat loss as diet and exercise. Not getting enough sleep can mess with your hunger, making it harder to lose fat. Try to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

And lastly, she advised to be patient and consistent with weight loss routine. As results take time, one should stick to these healthy habits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.