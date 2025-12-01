Orthopaedic surgeon says 'roti is the worst’; shares how it can cause weight gain, spike blood sugar

Roti has long been a trusted part of Indian diets, considered light, healthy, and versatile. Loved for its simplicity and tradition, it’s been a go-to for meals at home. However, Dr Manu Bora, orthopaedic and Arthroscopy specialist based in Gurgoan, Haryana, explains in his October 25 Instagram post how regular consumption without moderation may have hidden health consequences, particularly for those conscious of their weight and metabolic health. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares the best diet for women with PCOS and PCOD; warns ‘the solution is not supplements’ ) Dr. Bora warns that highly processed wheat products can lead to significant health issues when consumed in excess.(Freepik)

Is roti really as healthy as we think

According to Dr Manu, “The worst thing in a diet is wheat. Nothing is worse than wheat because sweets aren’t eaten regularly by most people. Some people don’t consume them at all. Even sugar, which many people eat daily in large amounts, isn’t as problematic for them. But for a normal person who doesn’t even eat sugar or sweets regularly, wheat can be harmful. Back in the early days, humans didn’t naturally consume wheat.”

Hidden risks of overeating wheat

Dr Bora further explained the risks of processed wheat products, saying, “If it’s very processed or refined, it can have more harmful effects. So, when you eat it in large amounts, it can create significant health problems. That’s why moderation is key. If you want to avoid these issues, you need to be mindful about what and how much you consume.”

Highlighting the dangers of overconsumption, Dr Bora’s advice comes as a reminder that even foods considered everyday staples may have hidden health consequences. Moderation and awareness, he emphasises, are crucial for maintaining a healthy diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

