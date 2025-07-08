Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar slams diet myths: ‘People avoid halwa, pinni but eat sugary biscuits’

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors such as Kareena Kapoor, is quite active on social media and regularly shares practical health and wellness tips with her Instagram followers. In her July 8 post, Rujuta tackled the truth about sugar and how modern parenting and marketing have distorted our understanding of it. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘the only diet that works for weight loss’. Watch ) Rujuta Diwekar highlights the irony of questioning traditional sweets while accepting processed ones.

The sugar we accept vs. the sugar we question

"Saying NO to kids is the best tool that parents have to ensure their good health," wrote Rujuta in the caption. In her post, she explains, “We’re okay with the sugar and chemicals that come from malted powders or biscuits, simply because they come nicely packaged.”

She points out the irony in how people often question traditional sweets but not processed ones: “We have a problem with sugar that comes from homemade sweets like pinni, halwa, or kheer. Why? Because once you give up cooking like your grandmother did, you think it's cooler not to go back to it.”

How industries cash in on this mindset

Rujuta adds that this mindset has been cleverly used by industries. “This is a behaviour observed by the food, pharmaceutical, and weight-loss industries. They know that if you give the rich in poor nations something alien to them, they’ll fall for it.” On how to handle sugar cravings in children, she says, “If your child asks for a biscuit, just say ‘No.’ That’s all. It’s your responsibility as a parent to say no.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.