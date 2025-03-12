Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan reveals her healthy swaps for Indian snacks and sweets like laddus and chaat

If you like Indian snacks and sweets, you will love Sunaina Roshan's healthy swaps. In an Instagram post on March 11, Sunaina, who has been grabbing attention for her drastic physical transformation, shared healthier alternatives to her favourite dishes. If you are trying to adopt a healthier diet, but love sweets, you cannot miss her dates laddu with minimal ingredients and no added sugar. Also read | Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos Sunaina Roshan opts for ragi roti instead of a regular frankie and makes laddus with dates and dry fruit or ragi instead of her favourite besan or motichur laddu now. (Instagram/ Sunaina Roshan)

Ragi roti roll and dates-dry fruit laddu recipe

When asked about 'healthy swaps for her favourite comfort food', Sunaina said in a video, “For a frankie, I switched to ragi roti with stuffed grilled vegetables. I am vegetarian, so grilled vegetables, but for a non-vegetarian (it could be), grilled chicken with a homemade hung curd dressing or any homemade dressing. Then of course for a motichur or besan laddu, it is basically a date and ragi laddu or a date and a dry fruit laddu. It is healthy and very delicious.”

Sunaina's 'healthier' chaat and French fries

She added, “For a chaat, it is makhana chaat or a kurmura chaat with the same imli chutney and green chutney, but no sev as it is fried. For French fries, it is baked potato chips. Just cut as thin as French fries and bake. These are the food switches I have made for a healthier living.”

In her caption, Sunaina wrote, “You’d be surprised how much of a difference the smallest changes can make. The beauty of tiny efforts is that you may not notice them at first, but they’re working wonders within your body. So don’t underestimate the power of simple swaps. A tiny change today can lead to a stronger, unbreakable you tomorrow.”

Looking for more such healthy swaps? Click here to know how you can boost your gut health with these simple food swaps: replace sugary drinks, white bread, ice creams with healthier options.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.