Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos

Sunaina Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan's sister, has been open about her health struggles. She was diagnosed with lymphoma of the cervix, a rare form of cancer. Additionally, she has also dealt with other health issues, including fatty liver disease (grade 3). Sunaina, who has spoken publicly about her health and weight loss journey, spoke in a recent Instagram video about how she is 'nourishing her body through gut reset' and feeling stronger than ever. Also read | Sunaina Roshan went through illnesses, surgeries says dad Rakesh Roshan: I learnt about dealing with struggles from her Sunaina Roshan says respecting her body or her body respecting her back is more meaningful for her today than getting respect from people. (Instagram/ Sunaina Roshan)

‘I am here at 49 kilos, having all the stamina’

Sunaina Roshan said in the video, “For me today, respecting my body or my body respecting me back has far more meaning than getting respect from people. Today, I am about 49 kilos, and earlier, when I was about 52-53 kg, I had gone underweight.”

She added, “But what is keeping me strong even now is the way I am nourishing my body through my gut reset. At 53, I did not have any stamina. I am here at 49 kilos, having all the stamina. So nourishing your body with good food, good healthy food really, really makes a difference.”

'What’s truly important is respecting your own body'

Sunanina wrote in her caption, “We spend too much time seeking validation and respect from others. But what’s truly important is respecting your own body. When you prioritise your health and well-being, you recognise the strength that lies within and rise to become.”

What is gut reset?

Also known as a gut cleanse or gut reboot, it is a process aimed at restoring the balance of gut bacteria, reducing inflammation, and improving overall digestive health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.