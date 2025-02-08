Menu Explore
Sunaina Roshan went through illnesses, surgeries says dad Rakesh Roshan: I learnt about dealing with struggles from her

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 08, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Rakesh Roshan spoke about Sunaina Roshan's health issues and how he learnt from her about dealing with tough situations in life.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has opened up about the health issues of his daughter Sunaina Roshan. In an interview with News18, Rakesh shared that Sunaina, since her childhood, went through a lot of illnesses and surgeries. He added that even in the face of difficulties, Sunaina has been very brave. (Also Read | Rakesh Roshan says he worked out at gym with Hrithik Roshan on the morning of cancer surgery: 'Then I went to hospital')

Sunaina Roshan is the daughter of Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.
Sunaina Roshan is the daughter of Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

Rakesh on learning a lot from daughter

Rakesh said, “I learnt a lot about dealing with struggles from my daughter. She went through a lot of illnesses and surgeries right since her childhood. But she always been very brave and used to laugh at the face of hardships. She has always been a very happy person and that that taught me a lot. I believe that no matter what the situation is, we should be happy and content."

About Sunaina's health

As per the report, Sunaina Roshan has battled cervical cancer, fatty liver disease and brain tuberculosis. Last year, Sunaina spoke about her journey of making a healthy switch in her life. On Instagram, she shared a video of herself speaking about her journey through jaundice and grade 3 fatty liver disease. Sunaina opened up about her unhealthy eating pattern. “Nothing healthy was going into my body,” she had said.

In a recent podcast with HER health talks, Sunaina spoke about her journey through cervical cancer. She initially ignored the symptoms, especially because she was working with her father on her first project as a co-producer. However, soon, after all the tests, she came to know about her cancer.

About Rakesh

Rakesh was recently seen in the docu-series, The Roshans, which explored the story of their film family including Rakesh, his brother musician Rajesh Roshan and their late father and music maestro Roshan. It also included the career of Rakesh's son-actor Hrithik Roshan. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rakesh is married to Pinkie Roshan. They have two children--Hrithikm and Sunaina.

