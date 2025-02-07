Rakesh Roshan says he worked out at gym with Hrithik Roshan on the morning of cancer surgery: 'Then I went to hospital'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has opened up about the time when he was shot in 2000 and also his cancer diagnosis in 2018. Speaking with News18, Rakesh shared that he was working out with his son-actor Hrithik Roshan on the morning of his surgery day. Rakesh Roshan spoke about his son Hrithik Roshan and battling health issues over the years.

Rakesh Roshan opens up on getting shot, cancer

Rakesh said, "I took it very lightly even when I got shot. I used to joke with them even then so that they don’t feel that life is going towards a darker space. I did the same thing when I got cancer. Hrithik (Roshan) and I were working out on the morning of the day I was going for my surgery."

"We worked out at the gym for an hour, then I got ready and went to the hospital. My surgery took place at one o’clock and at four, I was put in the room. And I was walking at five o’clock. I believe it’s all in the mind. It all boils down to how strong you can make your mind so that you can forget your hardships," he added.

About Rakesh's cancer diagnosis, shooting incident

Rakesh was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Speaking with SpotBoye in 2019, Rakesh had said, “I don’t know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember...I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said ‘I don’t want to do all this.’ Tongue is the worst place to have cancer."

Recently, Hrithik, in the Netflix India docuseries The Roshans, spoke about the shooting incident involving his father. "I still can't remember feeling afraid for my dad. Because he was superman. Even when he was in the hospital, and I did see a glimpse of blood-red white sheets, I remember that. It made me feel scared for a second perhaps, but just the next moment, my dad was conversing, laughing, and just seemed he could handle this,” Hrithik had said.

Rakesh was shot just a week after the release of Hrithik's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It was directed by Rakesh. Two men linked to the Mumbai underworld shot at the veteran filmmaker, injuring him gravely.