Hrithik Roshan recalls father Rakesh Roshan screaming ‘help’ in sleep after 2000 shootout incident

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 18, 2025 12:54 PM IST

A week after the success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot at by two men. He survived two bullet shots.

This week marks 25 years since the release of Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. But it's also 25 years since the time when two men, linked to the Mumbai underworld, shot at the veteran filmmaker, injuring him gravely. (Also Read – Rakesh Roshan's ‘South cinema is successful because they’re not breaking any path’ comment irks Reddit: ‘What nonsense’)

Hrithik Roshan talks about Rakesh Roshan being shot in 2000.
Hrithik Roshan talks about Rakesh Roshan being shot in 2000.

Hrithik on Rakesh's shootout

In the new Netflix India docuseries The Roshans, Hrithik opens up about the unfortunate incident. “But I still can't remember feeling afraid for my dad. Because he was superman. Even when he was in the hospital, and I did see a glimpse of blood-red white sheets, I remember that. It made me feel scared for a second perhaps, but just the next moment, my dad was conversing, laughing, and just seemed he could handle this,” Hrithik said.

“It was only months after that when my mom narrated what happened last night. My dad woke up in his sleep. He was having a nightmare, and he woke up screaming, ‘Help, help, help, help’ because he thought he was being shot at. That is the first time I realised the vulnerability behind that superman. He had such a strong facade. He never let his soft side out. He never expressed it,” added Hrithik.

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Also starring Ameesha Patel in her film debut, the movie released on January 14, 2000. "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" featured Hrithik in a double role. It follows Rohit, a singer who falls for Sonia (Ameesha) but is murdered after witnessing a crime. After she moves to New Zealand, she meets Raj, Rohit's lookalike. The two team up to uncover the truth behind Raj's murder.

The movie's ensemble cast also included Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal and Tannaz Irani. The romantic drama was released in cinemas again on January 7 this year on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday to mark the double celebration this month.

Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, also starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

