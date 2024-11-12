Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan recalls eating just junk food, says switching to healthy diet was 'no easy task'

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 12, 2024 09:25 AM IST

Sunaina Roshan spoke about her journey of switching to a healthier diet, and her struggle through jaundice with grade 3 fatty liver disease.

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan recently shared her journey of making a healthy switch in her daily routine. Sunaina took to Instagram to share a video of herself speaking about her journey through jaundice and how having grade 3 fatty liver disease made it worse.

Sunaina Roshan shared her journey through jaundice, fatty liver disease, and her switch from junk to healthy food.(Instagram/@roshansunaina)
Sunaina Roshan shared her journey through jaundice, fatty liver disease, and her switch from junk to healthy food.(Instagram/@roshansunaina)

Sunaina’s journey from junk to healthy food

Sunaina opened up in the video and shared that she had an unhealthy eating pattern. She would consume a lot of junk food, from pizzas to burgers. “Nothing healthy was going into my body,” she added. However, her jaundice changed her outlook and her dietary patterns.

Jaundice and fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease can make jaundice worse, and that’s what happened for Sunaina Roshan as well. A fatty liver disease patient is advised to refrain from fried and spicy food items. That's when Sunaina made the switch from junk food to healthy food. 

In a recent podcast with HER health talks, Sunaina also mentioned that reversing her grade 3 fatty liver disease is one of her biggest achievements. Her next goal is to work on the ten percent of grade one fatty liver disease that she still has.

“The path from junk to healthy food was no easy task, but it’s not about perfection, it’s about progress. It’s about taking each day as it comes and focusing on being the best version of yourself. Don’t wait until it’s too late and don’t let illness or fear hold you back. Stay kind to yourself and always remember, you are unbreakable,” read Sunaina’s post.

Sunaina’s journey through cervical cancer:

In the recent podcast, Sunaina spoke about her journey through cervical cancer. She initially ignored the symptoms of cervical cancer during her menstruation, especially because she was working with her father Rakesh Roshan on her first project as a co-producer. However, soon, after all the tests, she came to know about her cancer, and she decided to pull through.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
