Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina on his divorce from Sussanne Khan, dad Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis: We are fighters

Actor Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan officially divorced in 2014 after over 13 years of marriage. Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad, while Sussanne has been in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni for a while now. In a new interview with Mid-day, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan was asked about facing tough times, including Hrithik’s divorce and dad Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis. Also read: Sussanne Khan's mom is happy her daughter found love after Hrithik Roshan divorce Hrithik Roshan with sister Sunaina Roshan in a file photo.

'We give each other strength'

She opened up about how their close-knit family helped Hrithik and Rakesh get through the challenges. Sunaina Roshan said, “We are fighters. We give each other strength in our own ways. I've seen strength from my mom, my dad, and my brother. And for me, the fact that I could survive all this makes me believe that life is still beautiful, and I want to live it.”

Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce

The reason behind their split remained a mystery for years, with both Hrithik and Sussanne choosing to keep silent about it as they co-parented their sons. Hrithik and Sussanne married in December 2000 and have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. They are often spotted together at parties and family gatherings.

Rakesh Roshan on life after cancer

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. In a 2019 interview with ETimes, he said that his recovery had been aided by the fact that he is ‘mentally’ strong.

He had said, "Cigarettes have become bygones for me, but I still take two pegs almost every evening. It's not allowed but I feel mentally fit - and that's all that matters isn't it? My latest PET scan says I am fine... I knew I had cancer even before I went to test for it... I don't know why but I had a gut feeling that such an obstinate blister can only be cancer. I told my gut feeling even to the doctor."

Back in 2019, Sunaina was in news, when she rubbished reports that she is bipolar, and that she was kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital. She also said her family wasn’t supporting her, and she was in a ‘living hell’.