Rakesh Roshan on life after cancer: 'It's not allowed, but I have 2 pegs almost every evening'
- Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, has said that he knew he was gravely ill even before the tests proved it. He said that his recovery has been aided by the fact that he is mentally strong.
In an interview, the filmmaker said that even though he has quit smoking, he continues to consume alcohol, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
He told The Times of India, "Cigarettes have become bygones for me, but I still take two pegs almost every evening. It's not allowed but I feel mentally fit - and that's all that matters isn't it? My latest PET scan says I am fine."
He said, "I knew I had cancer even before I went to test for it... I don't know why but I had a gut feeling that such an obstinate blister can only be cancer. I told my gut feeling even to the doctor."
In a January 2019 Instagram post, Rakesh's son, actor Hrithik Roshan, had commended his dad's spirit. “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad,” Hrithik had written.
Asked how Hrithik reacted to his diagnosis, Rakesh had told SpotboyE in an old interview, “As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name.”
