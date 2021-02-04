IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakesh Roshan on life after cancer: 'It's not allowed, but I have 2 pegs almost every evening'
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan on life after cancer: 'It's not allowed, but I have 2 pegs almost every evening'

  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, has said that he knew he was gravely ill even before the tests proved it. He said that his recovery has been aided by the fact that he is mentally strong.

In an interview, the filmmaker said that even though he has quit smoking, he continues to consume alcohol, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.

He told The Times of India, "Cigarettes have become bygones for me, but I still take two pegs almost every evening. It's not allowed but I feel mentally fit - and that's all that matters isn't it? My latest PET scan says I am fine."

He said, "I knew I had cancer even before I went to test for it... I don't know why but I had a gut feeling that such an obstinate blister can only be cancer. I told my gut feeling even to the doctor."

In a January 2019 Instagram post, Rakesh's son, actor Hrithik Roshan, had commended his dad's spirit. “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad,” Hrithik had written.

Also read: Rakesh Roshan on his fight against cancer: ‘I got a bit scared, tongue is the worst place to have cancer’

Asked how Hrithik reacted to his diagnosis, Rakesh had told SpotboyE in an old interview, “As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name.”


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh roshan rakesh roshan cancer hrithik roshan

Related Stories

Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Director Rakesh Roshan on son Hrithik: 'Still the same hard working boy'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan's father, director Rakesh Roshan, had a word of praise for his son. Not only did he call Hrithik 'hardworking', he also said the actor was a much better parent than he had been.
READ FULL STORY
Rakes Roshan is proud of his son Hrithik Roshan’s success.
Rakes Roshan is proud of his son Hrithik Roshan’s success.
bollywood

Happy birthday Rakesh Roshan: When Hrithik Roshan recounted his dad’s journey from struggle to success, said they’d sleep on floor

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2020 08:13 AM IST
On Rakesh Roshan’s 71st birthday, revisit the time his son Hrithik Roshan talked about the filmmaker’s journey from struggle to success. The actor-director did not have the easiest time in Bollywood and even struggled to pay his house rent at one time.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
bollywood

Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Farah Khan Ali criticised the film fraternity's 'India against propaganda' tweets and emphasised the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
bollywood

Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from a photo shoot. Her fans were clearly delighted to see the black-and-white pictures of their favourite star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
bollywood

Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has shared a video of his new stunt, and his fans and followers are in awe of his athleticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
bollywood

Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan is back to work and shared a couple of pictures from a shoot. He expressed his happiness at being with his team again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
bollywood

'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
bollywood

Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'B grade' actor and a 'freeloader'. She was reacting to Taapsee's indirect comment about the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.
bollywood

Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet where she expressed her view on the developments in the aftermath of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared pictures and video clips from the preparations for cousin and actor Zayn Marie's wedding. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 AM IST
From Kunal Kohli sharing minute details of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to nominations for Golden Globes 2021, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP