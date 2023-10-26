Hrithik Roshan reacts as Sussanne Khan receives love filled birthday post from boyfriend Arslan Goni

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan, turned a year older on Thursday. Her boyfriend Arslan Goni dedicated a sweet note on social media as he couldn't celebrate the special day with her. Reacting to his post, Hrithik is all hearts for Sussanne and her boyfriend. Also read: Sussanne Khan wishes former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan Sussanne Khan is celebrating her birthday on Thursday.

Sussanne Khan 48th birthday

Arslan dropped a montage of his best memories with Sussanne. Featuring several photos and short videos of them from different locations, trips and occasions, the video sums up their bond. Sharing the post, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday my love @suzkr.”

“First of all I am so sorry that I am not with you right now. But looking at this what a ride. We might lose things but sure make good memories. I love you and I wish all the happiness in the world for you. As promised we will celebrate every time we meet (which is going be very less) for this season. Thank you for making me a believer again. I love you. This is dedicated to only #us,” he further added.

Hrithik and Sussanne reply to Arslan

Replying to him, the birthday girl wrote back in the comment section, “Myyyyyyyyy Love my Jaaaanuuuu. U are my Everything I am the luckiest woman on this planet and this universe has given me the best Gift… You.” “Sweet (heart emoji) happy birthday guys,” added Hrithik. Meanwhile, celebs like Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Farah Khan Ali and Abhishek Kapoor among others wished Sussanne as well.



Sussanne shared a glimpse of her birthday with friends and family. She was joined by her son as well. Filmmaker Shabinaa posted a video from Sussanne's birthday celebration where she was seen blowing candles on multiple birthday cakes.

Her sister Farah also shared many more inside photos from the birthday party and wrote, “To my irreplaceable little sis, each year I'm reminded of the treasure you are in my life. Your laughter, your strength, and your spirit make the world a brighter place. Know that I'll always be here to look out for you, watching your back every step of the way. On this special day, I wish you an abundance of joy, love, and unforgettable moments. You're cherished beyond measure and my love for you runs deeper than any ocean. May life gift you with experiences as beautiful as the memories we've created together. Happy Birthday my Suss. Love you toooooooooooo much.”

