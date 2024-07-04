Sussanne Khan's mom is happy her daughter found love after Hrithik Roshan divorce: 'Arslan belongs to reputed family...'

'Arslan Goni's family is very good'

Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni, who is TV actor Aly Goni's brother, for years now, while Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. Speaking about her daughter and Arslan, Zareen said, "Arslan has studied law and belongs to a reputed political family in Jammu. He’s also interested in acting, so I wish him all the best for that. His family is very good, and I am glad that Susanne and Arslan are happy together.”

Wedding plans?

Could Arslan and Susanne marry anytime soon? Zareen said they are 'focused on their career'. She said, “If you find happiness with someone today, you are lucky. One does not know what lies in store in the future. Today, life is what you make of it... the age-old notion that you have to be married to be happy and settled, no longer holds true now. Women are independent, established in their careers and also want to make their own decisions. And marriage is a bond, which not always keeps you bonded for life. So, I am happy to see that Arslan and Susanne are happy together and focused on their career."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in December 2000 and have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008.