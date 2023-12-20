Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him a ‘brother’

Hrithik Roshan is friends with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan as well as her boyfriend Arslan Goni. On Tuesday, the actor wished him on his birthday. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet message for him in which he addressed him as “brother”. Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad had also wished Arslan on Instagram. Also read: Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger. Watch Hrithik Roshan (right) posing with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Saba Azad at an event.

Sharing a solo picture of Arslan Goni, Hrithik wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday brother man @arslangoni Wish you a supersonic year ahead,” along with a fist-bump emoji.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Story for Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad's wish for Arslan Goni

Earlier in the day, Sussanne Khan had shared a long birthday post for Arslan Goni along with a montage of their romantic pictures together. They were seen kissing each other in some of them. Sussanne wrote for Arslan, “Happpppppy HAPPIESSSSTTTTTT BIRTHDAY my Love… You are the greatest GIFT to me.. you make me HAPPPIERRRR than I ever thought possible.. your capacity to Give overwhelms me and so you make me a better person.. My Love.. we gonna Rock this Life with every cell in our soul.. come what may with every little bit of Fire in our bellies.. and spark in our heart.. let this journey begin.. coz Baybeee we just started off.. thank you for Being youuuuu… I Love you with everything In me.. All I ever want is YOU.”

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad had also wished Arslan in the comments section. “Happy happy birthday @arslangoni,” wrote Saba. She is also friends with Susanne and Arslan.

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 and continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan, 17, and Hridhaan Roshan, 15. While Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad, interior designer Sussanne is in relationship with Arslan.

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter

Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for his big release, Fighter. He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in the film and the promos are enough to hint at their sparkling onscreen chemistry. The two actors along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi play Squadron pilots in the film. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame and will release in theatres on January 25 in the upcoming year.

