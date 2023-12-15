Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter's first song is out. Titled Sher Khul Gaye, the song is an enjoyable party track – it's groovy and perfect for letting your hair down. After treating fans with an action-packed Fighter teaser earlier this month, the makers kick-started the musical journey of Fighter starring Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor with the first song Sher Khul Gaye, which was unveiled on Friday. Also read: Deepika Padukone seeks blessings of Lord Venkateswara with sister Anisha at Tirumala temple ahead of Fighter release Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will get you in the mood to party.

Watch Sher Khul Gaye

The first song from Fighter features the perfect party mood with Hrithik Roshan showcasing some incredible dance moves. The song features him, Deepika Padukone and others amidst the backdrop of a party. Both Hrithik and Deepika set the dance floor on fire with their cool as a cucumber moves in this catchy party dance number from Fighter. And there's no way you can stop yourself from doing the hook step.

Earlier on Thursday, sharing the teaser for Sher Khul Gaye on Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, who both play Indian Air Force officers in Fighter, had written in their respective captions, "Let’s get this party started! Sher Khul Gaye song out tomorrow!" The song is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao, with music by Vishal and Sheykhar and lyrics by Kumaar.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. The teaser for Fighter, which hits theaters on January 25, 2024, was released last week.

It showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The teaser had aerial shots of fighter planes above snow-capped mountain peaks and amid the clouds.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 spy film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Siddharth's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 hit War. Other than Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

